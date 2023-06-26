All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mall trips were my favorite pastime when I was in high school. I loved hitting my go-to spots like Forever 21, H&M and PacSun, but the more “luxury” stores were really where my wandering eyes would go. I always hoped I could at least afford their sale racks, but as you can guess, those were still too expensive. That’s why I lowkey gasped when I heard one of those OG brands is having a major sale. *Whips out adult wallet*

I would have passed out if someone gave me an AllSaints leather jacket when I was a teen, and TBH, I’m contemplating buying one now. As luck would have it, the millennial mall brand is tossing us nostalgic shoppers a major bone with its unbeatable discounts during the Summer Sale.

While I may no longer frequent malls with a sense of longing, I still find the styles at AllSaints to be very cool and appealing. The retailer has plenty of trendy pieces, from slip dresses to corduroy jackets, all of which I’d add to my cart in a heartbeat. There’s also tons of summer wardrobe must-haves, from office appropriate summer attire to wedding guest dresses.

Best of all, the most intriguing deals have yet to come. While you can shop for up to 40 percent off the sale section right now, come July 11th, that will shoot up to 50 percent off. It doesn’t stop there—shop for up to 60 percent off come August 8th.

See what I’m shopping from this rare sale in honor of my younger self down below.