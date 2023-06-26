A TikToker Found ‘The Best $23 Amazon Dress You Have Ever Seen’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Last summer, I found the most beautiful dress on TikTok, and it had an unbelievably affordable price tag on Amazon. This time around, I’m predicting a new maxi dress will become your go-to garment for the warmer months. @laurenwolfe just posted a try-on video on TikTok, and it’s already gained over 250,000 views. After you see how the dress looks on her, trust me, you’ll understand why.

“I’m going to bet this is the best $23 Amazon dress you have ever seen,” she says. “When I put it on, I gasped. It’s stunning from the front, but it’s completely backless.” Lauren proceeds to show viewers the different ways you can wear the dress. Let the long neck tie dangle freely, or loop it through the hoop at the back to build your own strap. She adds, “There’s ruching at the butt so it’s really flattering. My butt does not look like this. This dress is crazy.”

When I first watched her TikTok, I thought the front of the dress was going to be the main attraction because of how simple yet chic it looked. But when the TikToker turned around, I too, gasped. The back is completely open with a deep cut that stops right above your bottom. Lauren is spot on about the ruching—it helps hug her body in all of the right places and adds a little tooch to her booch, if you will.

But besides the fact that Lauren looks red-carpet-ready in this dress, your jaw will drop when I tell you that ABYOVRT’s Maxi Dress is on sale for only $18 on Amazon right now. Let me repeat, $18!! This is a huge steal considering this garment looks like something you could easily find at Revolve for over $100.

Photo> ABYOVRT.

Choose between Black, White, Red, or Rose and sizes Small, Medium, and Large. Whether you have a special cocktail event or perhaps even a wedding coming up, this maxi dress is going to come in clutch.

This spicy number is made from 100 percent polyester, which allows for it to be stretchy, soft, breathable and comfortable all at once.

Pair the $18 maxi dress with your favorite strappy heels, chunky jewelry and a cute clutch for a super elegant look. You shouldn’t need any more reasons to add this beauty to your wardrobe while it’s on sale for only $18 at Amazon .