The Best Red Summer Dresses to Rock on July 4th & Rewear for Wedding Season

A red dress signals to the world that you’re bold, fiery, and on-trend, since red summer dresses are everywhere this season. My favorite thing about this color is that you can make it work for your unique style. Whether you’re into long, flowy maxi dresses, mini dresses that show some skin, or just need a red dress that’s bold, comfortable, and cute for summer weddings, this list has you covered.

Plus if you grab the dress now, you can rock it at a Fourth of July party now without going the totally kitschy red, white, and blue route — and then re-wear it in August for an outdoor wedding. No matter what style or fabric type you choose, a red dress instantly makes you look put together, so grabbing one of these dresses is nothing short of an investment. Here are our picks for the best red summer dresses you can add to cart now.

Sleeveless Midi Mesh Dress

The details in this sleeveless midi dress are everything. The scalloped neckline and tiered asymmetrical skirt make this dress look about $50 more expensive than it actually is. Plus, it’s on sale!

Marlowe Dress

If you want a slinky, slip-style option, this Reformation dress is perfect. I like that it’s short so you won’t get too hot or sticky if your summer day eventually leads to the dance floor, which I hope it does.

Syrus Slit Mini Dress

This red mini dress has it all: fitted shape, side slit with just the right height, and spaghetti straps to keep you cool wherever the day/night takes you this summer.

Femi Dress

Go bold this summer with this statement-making red maxi summer dress. It wraps around for a customized fit and the pop of purple adds dimension.

UO Robyn Strapless Midi Dress

This casual red summer dress is perfect for pairing with strappy sandals and can easily be dressed up with heels and gold jewelry. Grab it now while it’s on sale for 33% off!

Willa Midi Dress

Showpo has so many red summer dresses available, like this midi dress with subtle floral detailing available in sizes 0 through 14. If you get hot easily (raises hand!) this is the style to reach for since it’s made with 100% cotton and has a slight stretch to it. It allows for airflow and won’t stick to you as you twirl underneath backyard twinkle lights.

Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress

An off-the-shoulder style is the perfect way to show a little skin while still getting some sleeve coverage. The smocking at the waist of this dress allows for a customized fit that won’t feel too constricting. This one’s available in sizes 1X to 3X.

Collective the Label Exclusive Embellished Mini Dress

Stand out from the crowd with this sequin number that has a fun 3D heart detail at the chest. This one’s sure to get conversations started if you’re at a wedding or party where you don’t know that many people. You’re welcome in advance!