Wedding season is in full swing, and while I personally don’t have any invites (sad), in the meantime, I’ll longingly stare at wedding guest dresses that I can wear in the hopefully near future. There’s one brand, in particular, whose selection caught me off guard.
I had always thought of Reiss as a hub for office-appropriate clothing that has a more tailored and sophisticated feel. But to my surprise, the brand has the most beautiful dresses, including ones that you could (and should) wear to a wedding.
The good news is that the following five wedding guest dresses are included in Reiss’ end-of-season sale. And they’re not on sale for a measly 15 or 20 percent; they’re marked down by up to 50 (!!) percent. Yup, wedding guest dresses for half-off or almost half-off!
Shop Reiss’ sale to score discounted wedding guest dresses and plenty of other clothing and shoes for less.
You’ve got to love a dramatic cape moment! This one-shoulder maxi dress will sway with your every movement, plus the bright pink color is so striking, all eyes will be on you.
Want coverage in the front and a party in the back? The Livvy Open-Back Midi Dress gives you the perfect balance. Both the Teal and Bright Pink options are discounted during the sale.
Look like a glowing goddess in the Delphine One-Shoulder Asymmetric Maxi Dress. Not only is the Mink colorway extremely chic, but the self-tie bow accent on the shoulder deserves a chef’s kiss.
This maxi dress is a prime example of a garment that’s simple yet sophisticated. The fact that it doesn’t have any frills is what makes this number so absolutely stunning.
Twirl around the dance floor in this beautiful red dress. It’s a bold pick, but how could you possibly say no to the halter neck and pleats?
