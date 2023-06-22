The Best Summer Jewelry Starts at $8 So You Can Make a Statement for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve never heard of summer jewelry, let me break it down for you. Essentially it’s just everyday jewelry that you can wear to instantly spice up your summer outfits. You know when those late summer months hit and you can’t go outside without it being upwards of 90 degrees out? You want to wear as little as possible, which means your outfits definitely start to suffer in terms of creativity. Adding summer jewelry staples is an easy way to elevate even the most basic summer ‘fit, and this year, it’s all about jewel tones, dainty chains and of course, beaded necklaces.

I mean, think about it; in the winter you’re probably wearing sweaters and other tops that crawl above your collar bone, so summer is truly the best time to showcase your favorite jewelry. We’ve rounded up the best summer jewelry deals that start at just $8 that you can add to cart now so you can build the perfect outfit all summer long.

Wild Fable.

Bead and Simulated Pearl Necklace

This necklace is just a bit longer than a choker, and adds the perfect pop of color to any white or black tank top and denim shorts combo. Did we mention it’s just $8? Pick up a few and gift them to your besties.

A New Day.

Gold Frozen Chain Hoop Earrings

If you’re bored of your same old gold hoops, upgrade them for summer with this chain link design. These will run you just $7.99

Wild Fable.

Cherry and Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earring Set

If you have multiple piercings in each ear, now is the time to show them off. This easy three-piece set lets you mix and match with durable cubic zirconia stones. The dangling cherries add an instant pop of color to any outfit.

A New Day.

Two Row Rhinestone Chain Necklace

Layering is in and when you buy a necklace that’s pre-layered like this one, you won’t have to worry about the two tangling around together as you wear them.

Bauble Bar.

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Friendship bracelets are back! This adult-version is totally customizable for just $38 and is perfect for layering with bangles, tennis bracelets and more.

Ettika.

Double Piercing Chain Drop Earrings

According to TikTok, emerald tones for jewelry is trending for summer and these chain drop earrings will liven up any outfit.

Madewell.

Enamel Floral Signet Ring

Daisies just scream summer, and this signet ring is the perfect way to usher in spring and summer abundance into your life.

Gnoce.

Pink and Blue Bracelet with 2 Stoppers

This piece is in line with the Barbiecore trend that’s popping up everywhere this summer. Right now it’s on sale for under $40.