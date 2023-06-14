All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The temperatures heating up recently brought me to the realization that I barely own any shorts. To remedy this sartorial shortage, I went straight to Amazon to see what kinds of gems (and deals) I could find. I’m happy to report back that the selection deserves a big chef’s kiss.

The best shorts on Amazon include everything from iconic Levi’s denim shorts to more casual and comfortable styles. I think my favorite find is a pair of longer denim shorts, but I’ll let you keep scrolling to see what I’m talking about.

Oh! And don’t let me forget to mention that the best Amazon shorts start at just $15 a pop. Shop the seven pairs below to refresh your wardrobe for summer and save some coin.

Levi’s denim shorts

can be relied on season after season. They are so classic, versatile and high quality that you should have at least one pair in your closet at all times. Take it from Hailey Bieber, who previously told Vogue, “ The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down.” Choose from the 32 different colors and styles that come in sizes 23 through 39.

Okay, but I’m in love with these longer denim shorts

and their raw hem. This pair’s $26 price tag is for sure the icing on the cake.

You might not always be in the mood to wear stiff denim shorts. If that’s the case, these soft shorts

can be worn for exercising or lounging around the house.

As I said, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi’s shorts

. They match pretty much anything and everything, from a plain white tank and sneaks for errands to a crochet top and sandals for a festival. Not to mention, this style flaunts the biggest discount it’s had in the past 30 days.

Low-rise pants are having a moment, and if you’re riding that wave, try these low-rise shorts

for when it’s way too hot to wear pants.

The Flowy Athletic Shorts

are so cute, I feel like you could totally throw them on for errands, travel and anything else that involves more movement. Make sure you check out the 27 different colorways.

If your wardrobe doesn’t already contain a pair of basic black shorts

, add this pair to your cart. It comes in plenty of other colors, too, but the black ones will help elevate any look because they’re flowy, but don’t look like workout shorts. Plus, this pair is the most affordable option on this list, sitting at just $15.