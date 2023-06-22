5 Best Ugg Dupes So You Can Stay Cozy While Saving Serious Dough

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After 2020 (you all know what happened), I haven’t been able to lose my new comfy girl identity. I still live in sweat pants, still consider leggings as actual pants and still cannot wear any sort of heel on my feet. So instead of Googling “how to style actual clothes like an adult,” I spend my time looking up cozy slipper ideas and 554 new ways to style baggy pants. Which brings me to the purpose of this article: I’ve rounded up cozy Ugg lookalikes so that you can stay comfy in style while still staying in the green in your bank account.

From summer sandals that are actually cute, to at-home slides you can rock around the house, to cute mini boots that will pair perfectly with any sweat pants for Sunday morning errands, this list completely has you covered.

Stars Above.

Chaia Moccasin Slippers

Did you know Ugg also has a wide selection of moccasin-style slippers? These styles typically run you over $100, but we found this chic dupe for under $20 at Target.

A New Day.

Ugg has seriously stepped up its sandal game over the years, and if you’re looking for a style that’s similar to the Ugg Goldenstar strap sandal. This sandal also comes in white.

Stars Above.

Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

Ugg is synonymous with a chic fur slide, and this pair is just $10. Gift them to your bestie while you’re at it!

Boohoo.

Platform Cozy Boots – Boohoo

Ummmm, yup adding these to cart right away. These platform Ugg-inspired boots are cut short at the angle for the perfect on-trend look that’s likely to last into winter 2023.

Ego.

Mini Ankle Boots

Ego shoes has this pair of mini-cut boots that look so similar to Ugg styles for just $29.