All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer footwear trends of all kinds are taking off as of late, from sporty slides and travel-friendly sneakers to chunky, fisherman sandals and sleek ballet flats. But when the real heat kicks in (we’re talking 80 degrees and above, peeps!), sometimes all you want to do is slip into a pair of sandals that are lightweight, comfortable and cool. That’s why the super chic, yet oh-so-simple flip-flop will never be dethroned as the “it” shoe of the season. Since you’ll be wearing these sandals 24/7, you want a high-quality pair (or two, or three) that’ll last for summers to come. But where can you find such a shoe? Why, the A-lister beloved brand, TKEES, of course — which you can easily shop on your fave fashion hub, Amazon.

TKEES’ super affordable flip-flops have actually been a staple in Hollywood wardrobes for decades, having graced the feet of stars like Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio and more. The brand is best known for its barely-there, minimalistic sandals that are not only affordable, but also incredibly comfortable on the foot. The secret to TKEES’ flip-flops is that they are made from soft Brazilian cowhide leather with rubber outsoles. The leather adds extra cushioning to the insole of the shoe, so even though the traditional flip-flop silhouette lacks arch support and is naturally flat, the footbed is still supportive enough to wear every day.

Along with the celeb- and customer-favorite thong style (that J.Lo was spotted rocking on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck), the sandals come in tons of additional strappy styles, including criss-cross

and double straps

. With finishes of matte, gloss and metallic and colors ranging from neutrals like black, white and nude to bold pinks and blues, you’re sure to find a pair of sandals you love.

Scroll on to add a pair of these celeb-approved TKEES sandals from Amazon to your summer shoe rotation.

TKEES

You really can’t go wrong with a nude, thong-style sandal as it literally goes with everything. This specific shoe is available in an array of neutrals as well as zebra, cheetah and snake print.

TKEES

Step over to the dark side for a more matte sandal that comes in black, biscuit, forest, coffee and twilight.

TKEES

For a fun twist on the classic flip-flop silhouette, choose the Riley style. The strap wraps around the big toe instead of sitting between your toes.

TKEES

If you crave more foot support, this double-strap sandal is the find for you. The middle strap will help the shoe stay in place so when you’re walking, your foot doesn’t flip, flop and fall out.