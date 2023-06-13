All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Target is hands-down one of our favorite places to shop. When that shopping craving hits, nothing else can satisfy us quite like the aisles of elevated home decor, budget beauty finds and fun snacks. But of course, as fashion lovers, our favorite sections to look at are clothing, shoes and accessories. From effortlessly chic linen pants that editors rave over to a lululemon belt bag dupe that’s a fraction of the OG price, Target’s fashion game is unparalleled. And now that summer is here, Target has come in clutch once again with brand new arrivals from its Future Collective Collection with Alani Noelle that are perfect for a night out on the town.

ICYMI, Target’s Future Collective partners with multiple style and cultural influencers to create a limited-edition collection that is hot on the pulse of current trends. Previously, Target has collabed with former fashion and beauty editor-turned-style expert Kahlana Barfield Brown, as well as NYC-based fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Now, for the third installment, Brooklyn-based street style star and fashion genius Alani Noelle has stepped up to the plate.

If you’re looking for a punchy summer wardrobe with plenty of bright colors, bold prints and flirty dresses, then Noelle’s line should be your first stop. Her Future Collective collection includes everything from date night-ready, silky slip skirts to effortless sets. The collection also features fun statement bags that will easily transition from day to night. Plus, every piece is available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X and 00-30, with most of the collection clocking in at under $48.

Below, shop our favorite new arrivals from Target’s Future Collective Collection with Alani Noelle.

The rich, eggplant hue of this silky slip dress is everything. And the super sexy low back tied off in a bow? *Chef’s kiss.*

Feeling a little chilly one night? Slip this on. Need something to go with denim shorts? Slip this on. Want to have that Kendall Jenner-esque “cool girl” aesthetic? Well, you know what to do.

Double down on the boho look with this simple tote bag. This piece is perfect for the beach, as the sand just shakes right out of the open weave.

Denim dresses simply never go out of style. It’s a timeless staple that goes with just about every accessory you own and can be dressed up or down.

What’s great about the sets in this collection is that they come as separates. That means if you wear a different size on top than your bottom (or vice versa), you have options.

For a more subtle pop of color, go with this lemony fresh bag. It’s big enough to hold all of your going-out essentials without being too bulky.

This skirt screams tropical vacation, pool cabana happy hour vibes (beach and flight not included).