Move over SHAPERX, there’s a new bodysuit on the scene. Ultra-flattering bodysuits are no stranger to going viral on TikTok—people really go wild for any kind of Skim’s alternative out there. And the variety of designs from Soo slick

are the latest to gain traction on the app for their “snatching” features, such as chest contouring and ribbed fabric around the waist.

The above creator, @niecymays, can be seen trying on the viral bodysuit in her video, which is captioned “Yall did yall thing with this bodysuit ! Fits so good ! I got this in a size XL/XXL the snatchery is happening.”

“I think I just found the most flattering bodysuit

ever,” TikToker @sashaalernerr says in her try-on video. “You’ve probably seen it on your FYP or on the TikTok shop because it went viral, and I’m easily influenced so I bought it, and I don’t regret it. It has this little contouring that I really love because it shapes your body. And it has this ribbed material that is thicker and really sucks you in. And the girls feel fully supported—I’m not wearing a bra right now.”

Per the brand’s product description, the Soo

s

lick bodysuit

has a special slimming design that lifts, smoothes and contours areas like the chest, waistline, back and hips. It is made with a breathable fabric that is both supportive and comfortable—think “fits like a glove” but not constricting.

Soo Slick has a few different bodysuit options to choose from beyond the classic tank design

, including a racerback bodysuit

and an abstract strap bodysuit. Sizes range from small to 5X-large in select designs, with some bodysuits offering massive discounts right now.

Grab one (or several) before the TikTok hype inevitably leads to your size selling out!

