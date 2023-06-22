5 Prada Bag Dupes to Grab Just In Time for Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time to switch out your heavy, oversized bags bags for some lighter, more airy summer totes, clutches and crossbody bags. Prada has some of the cutest bag designs on the market, but not everyone can afford its typical upwards-of-$1,000 price tag. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few near-perfect Prada bag dupes that you can pick up for way less than a fraction of the cost.

We found chic crochet totes that are perfect for your next beach trip, on-the-go, functional crossbody styles and more.

Universal Thread.

Crochet Tote Handbag

This crochet tote bag screams summer in Italy, and even if summer is going to mostly consist of hanging out in your backyard this year, a girl can still dream. Plus, for $35, why not?! It beats the Prada version’s $1,990 price tag any day of the week.

Wild Fable.

Crossbody Bag With Chain

This bag is so similar to Prada’s crossbody with the triangle logo on the front. You can wear this as a handbag or crossbody depending on how you use the adjustable straps. It also comes in green, tan and blue.

Peta & Jain.

Peta & Jain Paloma Nylon Bag

This nylon bag from Princess Polly is so close to Prada’s iconic nylon option. It even has the thick shoulder strap that’s detachable and the chain strap when you want to wear it as a mini.

Paloma Bag

Paloma Nylon Bag

Princess Polly also has the iconic nylon bag design in beige, so you can pick up one color for summer and the darker one for fall.

Old Navy.

Straw Crochet Tote

Old Navy has a super cute crochet tote option in a few different colors, and right now, it’s on sale for 30 percent off.