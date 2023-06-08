Read Next: Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Macy’s Massive Friends and Family Sale Has Dior, Versace & Coach For Up to 30% Off

It ends in a few days.
Macy's F&F Sale
Macys
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been biding your time for a stellar sale before stocking up on necessities for the summer, I’m happy to report the opportunity has arrived—Macy’s Friends and Family sale is happening now through June 12. 

There are plenty of stand out deals to shop for up to 30 percent off, from Versace sunglasses to Dior fragrances to Levis denim. Just make sure to use code FRIEND to unlock the discount at checkout.

Since we’re expert shoppers, we went ahead and carefully selected our favorite picks from the limited-time sale. Shop our top beauty, clothing, shoe, fragrance and accessory deals from Macy’s Friends and Family sale below.

RELATED: Our Editors Are Obsessed With These Summer Dresses From Amazon—See Our Try-On Photos

VERSACE Sunglasses, VE4361 53 Biggie

Everyone needs a classic black pair of shades, and this simple yet chic pair from Versace fits the bill. It also comes in fun colors like neon green and hot pink.


Versace Sunglasses, VE4361 53 Biggie

$241.50 345 30% Off
Buy Now
Coach Lori Leather Shoulder Bag

It would be a crime not to share whenever there’s a Coach bag on sale. Scoop this perfect everyday bag for nearly $200 off.

Coach Lori Leather Shoulder Bag

$270 450 40% Off
Buy Now
Miss Dior

Miss Dior is on sale, which means now’s the time to stock up on your new fragrance for the summer. Described as a “colorful floral bouquet,” the perfume has notes of Grasse Rose, Peony, Iris and Lily-of-the-Valley. 

Miss Dior

$170 200 15% Off
Buy Now
Levis Women's Original Denim Trucker Jacket

Denim jackets are a closet staple, and Levis has some of the best around. Shop this Levis Women’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket for 30 percent off.

Levis Women’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket

13.99+ 19.99+ 30% Off
Buy Now
Women's Amanda Lime-Print Cotton Poplin Cutout Midi Dress

In case you haven’t heard, we’re huge fans of summer dresses. This Lime-Print Cotton Poplin Cutout Midi Dress especially caught our eye.

Steve Madden Women’s Amanda Lime-Print Cotton Poplin Cutout Midi Dress

$83.30 119 30% Off
Buy Now
Drybar blow dryer amazon

Give yourself blow outs all season long with the popular Drybar Double Shot Dryer Brush.

Drybar Double Shot Dryer Brush

$131.75 155 15% Off
Buy Now
GUESS Women's Loven Casual Lace-Up Sneakers

You can never have too many pairs of white sneakers, and this one from GUESS landed on our radar at the perfect time; shop them for $36.

GUESS Women’s Loven Casual Lace-Up Sneakers

$35.97 59.95 40% Off
Buy Now
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster

Comments

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Carl Weathers could direct himself to an Emmy nomination for ‘The Mandalorian’
Carl Weathers could direct himself to an Emmy nomination for ‘The Mandalorian’
Mare of Easttown: This News Out of HBO Does Not Bode Well for Season 2
Mare of Easttown: This News Out of HBO Does Not Bode Well for Season 2
The 9 biggest announcements of Summer Game Fest 2023
The 9 biggest announcements of Summer Game Fest 2023
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Leaves Behind Blood-Soaked Legacy
rollingstone
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill Leaves Behind Blood-Soaked Legacy
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad