The 8 Absolute Best Shoes For Traveling Europe, According to TikTok

These shoes are made for walking.
Best shoes for traveling Europe, according to TikTok
Photo: @tanicha_rose; @kaylakerr; @soniathefaerie/TikTok.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whenever I’m packing for a trip, I feel like I’m playing tug of war when it comes to my shoe selection. I’m well aware that my travels will entail so much walking that my muscles will ache, but I also want to look cute while sightseeing and relaxing. And if you’re headed to Europe, I’m sure you can relate to this exact internal struggle. Which shoe could possibly endure all of the winding, cobblestone streets and at the same time make you fit in with the other well-dressed, effortlessly chic European locals? 

Leave it to TikTok, per usual, to shed some light on the exact pairs of shoes you should be tucking into your suitcase for your trip to Europe (or anywhere, really). The best shoes for traveling in Europe, according to a handful of TikTokers who have actually visited this destination and have had good luck with their kicks, are a mix of sneakers and flat sandals. One content creator even threw in a comfy heeled sandal option! This just proves that the perfect walking shoes for traveling in Europe really do exist—whether you’re looking for an all-day, wear-everywhere sneaker or a dressier style that can be worn for hours at a time without causing blisters or aches.

Not only are the following eight pairs of shoes comfortable and supportive, but they also will blend right into the European chic aesthetic. Keep scrolling to discover TikTokers’ tried-and-true best shoes for travel in Europe. They come from brands you already know and love, including New Balance, Reebok, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more. 

@meghan.pruitt

best travel shoes ever 👟✈️ #travelshoes #walkingshoes #casualsneakers #europeshoes #shoesforeurope #shoesfortravel #greenscreen #drscholls

♬ original sound – Meghan Pruitt

Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Platform Sneaker

$69.99


$100


30% Off



Buy Now

I’ll start with these Dr. Scholl’s platform sneakers because most notably, they’re on sale for 30 percent off at DSW, Macy’s, Amazon and Zappos. You might know Dr. Scholl’s for its insoles, but ICYMI, the brand also designs stylish shoes like these ones. They look like any other pair of plain white sneaks, except they feature an anatomical cushioning insole that has anti-microbial and anti-odor technology. The 1.5-inch platform isn’t too shabby, either! 

@meghan.pruitt shared this amazing find with her views, saying, “I just studied abroad and visited 12 different countries, and wore them every single day. They went with all of my outfits and my feet rarely hurt, even though I was walking a ton.” She added, “I have a two-week Europe trip coming up and I’m gonna wear them every day.”

@kaylakerr_

my best purchase everrrr. Added the shoes and outfits to my L T K 🙂#sneakermusthaves #summersneakers #springshoefind #summershoefind #cutesneakers #newbalance5740 #europetrip #switzerlandtrip #italytrip #shoesforeurope #europestyle #freepeople #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Kayla

New Balance 57/40 Sneaker

$100+



Buy Now

I’m a huge New Balance stan and was happy to see @kaylakerr showing the brand some love on TikTok. Her sneaker of choice is the 57/40, which is a super chunky style that I am so tempted to try for myself. 

“I’m on day four of my Europe trip, and this is the only shoe that I’ve worn, like non-stop, 20,000 steps minimum per day. And this shoe has lasted me and looks good with every single pants, dress, skirt, literally anything,” she raved in the video. “I will be repurchasing it after these wear out.”

@tanicha_rose

The best shoes to bring to Europe on vacation! 🧳🤍✨👏🏾 I spent 2 weeks in Italy and got a ton of variety in my outfits — the best roundup of travel shoes that are my best packing essentials! #travelshoes #comfortableshoes #vacationshoes #europeansummeroutfits #europeansummer #summerineurope #summerfashion #summeroutfits #whattopack #italystyle #shoetok #italyoutfits #italyoutfitinspo

♬ original sound – Tanicha Rose

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneaker

$65.02+



Buy Now

@tanicha_rose has a few different recommendations for those traveling in Europe. After spending two weeks in Italy, the TikToker emphasizes the importance of packing flat shoes that can withstand uneven cobblestone streets. If you’re walking 30,000 steps a day, the Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneaker
is her top pick. “They did not fail me. I still wear them to this day. Wore them to the ground in Italy,” she said. These sneaks have a vintage feel that makes them anything but basic.

Steve Madden Haydn

$55.97


$79.95


30% Off



Buy Now

When you’re not in the mood for a sneaker, go for flat sandals that you can easily slide on and off. @tanicha_rose describe these Steve Madden sandals as “an Hermès dupe” and says, “These were still comfortable enough if we were just going to dinner or going a short distance.” 

The Haydn sandal is down to under $56 at Steve Madden and Macy’s, so don’t wait up!

Schutz Posseni Sandal

$118



Buy Now

Last but not least from @tanicha_rose, the Posseni Sandal from Schutz
. The TikToker could not stop giving this shoe chef’s kisses, swearing, “They’re just so easy to walk in, and the cobblestone didn’t trip me up not once.”

@maddiejosephinee

Reply to @reenlemieux the three essentials shoes for traveling! #travelshoes #vacationshoes #whitesneaks #comfysandals

♬ original sound – Maddie | Fashion Tips

On The Roger Centre Court

$189.99



Buy Now

On is widely praised for its comfortable shoes. I know I personally can’t stop spotting them on the street and Subway. What I did not know, however, is that the brand offers lifestyle sneaks. This tennis-inspired pair might be a bit of a splurge, but @maddiejosephinee insists they’re great for going out all day and that “You can match them with anything.”

Lulus Aliah Lace-Up High Heel Sandals

$39



Buy Now

There’s bound to be a dressier occasion that requires heels on your trip. When in doubt, @maddiejosephinee reaches for these lace-up heeled sandals from Lulus. The thicker and lower heel ensures more comfortable wear, and Maddie agrees: “I can walk in them for quite a while, and I know they’ll match with everything,” she says in her TikTok. Not to mention, they cost only $39! 

@sonithefaerie

the perfect pair of shoes for your european summer vacation. #travelshoes #comfortableshoes #vacationshoes #europeansummeroutfits #greeceoutfits #italyoutfits #travelhacks #whattopack #traveltiktok

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Sam Edelman Nettie Slide Sandal

$89.95


$120


25% Off



Buy Now

If there’s anyone who knows where the actually comfortable shoes are at, it’s a New Yorker. @sonithefaerie lives in the Big Apple but went to a couple of European countries. The shoes that got her through her trip without any discomfort or blisters? Sam Edelman’s Nettie Slide Sandal, which, she notes, is similar to the way pricier Hermès ones. “The rubber platform gives them a little bit of height and makes them very durable,” she says.

