This $7 Sneaker Cleaner Removes Tough Stains & ‘Breathes Life Back Into’ Shoes

I typically leave it up to the professionals to clean my sneakers, but after discovering a super easy spray that does all the work for you, I can admit I’ve been going about it all wrong. To clarify, I love my shoe guy. It just doesn’t make complete sense to pay his rate every time my white sneaks get scuffed up and coated with good ole Subway grime. So when I came to this realization, I went straight to Amazon for an affordable alternative.

My exact findings: Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner

. Created by sneaker-cleaning experts, this easy-to-use, toxin-free and wayyyyy affordable spray (it costs under $7 on Amazon

) gets rid of even the most stubborn stains and dirt. All you have to do is spritz the product directly onto the rubber, leather and canvas parts of your shoes. Be sure to let it sit for at least 15 seconds, and then wipe it right off with a damp cloth. You technically don’t need anything else to get your sneakers in mint condition. However, if you have any incredibly stubborn stains, use an old, cheap toothbrush to get rid of those suckers.

Not only is Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner

a breeze to use, but it’s also a convenient size for carrying with you wherever you go. Toss the three-ounce spray bottle into your purse, suitcase, gym bag, car or office desk drawer so that you’re never left with caked-in sneaker stains.

With a 4.4-star overall rating and 22,545 perfect five-star reviews, one shopper raved, “After wasting coins on so-called sneaker whitening products from China, Grandma’s Secret

did what needed to be done!! Two pumps and a toothbrush (battery or electric for BEST results) [are] all it takes to breathe life back into your sneakers’ sole. I’ll definitely follow this product and buy a bigger bottle.”

I was in for a surprise when scrolling through the reviews section because, besides sneaker stains, shoppers have found this spray to also be effective at eliminating clothing stains.

“Grandma’s Secret

is the only stain remover I’ve ever used that actually takes set-in stains out. It’s taken out every stain I’ve used it on, and [I] constantly have stains on my tops from dropping food on myself when I eat, or from splatters when cooking.” A stain remover that is undefeated? Do I need to say more?

“I like to take care of my sneakers; I like to take care of my entire family’s sneakers for the simple fact I don’t like dirty-looking kicks! I’ve tried many brands, in-store and online purchasing based on reviews and descriptions. This particular one blew me away with how well it cleans the leather/canvas/fabric of athletic-style sneakers and I highly recommend giving it a try,” another one wrote.

This shoe-cleaning spray really does check off all the boxes: It’s multifunctional, easy to use and affordable. Grab a couple of bottles of Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner

to ensure your kicks always look fresh.