Our Editors Are Obsessed With These Summer Dresses From Amazon—See Our Try-On Photos

If there’s one thing we’re learning, it’s that Amazon is one of the best one-stop shops for clothing and accessory options. The retailer has everything under the sun you could possibly need for summer, from swimsuits to sunglasses to cute dresses—emphasis on the latter.

The site carries an extensive catalog of flattering dress options, from midi styles to maxi fits, but as always when it comes to online shopping, it can be hard to tell what something will actually look like on in person. Therefore, us StyleCaster editors decided get our hands on a few options to see if their quality measured up—for the sake of journalism, of course.

Everyone across the board was pleasantly surprised with their picks, and some of us have already sported our dresses into the office (and to events, happy hours and wherever else afterwards.) If you’re on the hunt for versatile, comfortable and cute fits you can wear on repeat all summer, here’s what we’d recommend shopping ASAP. Plus, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s Prime member Try Before You Buy feature, where you can order items to see in person ahead of paying—only pay for what you keep!

“I’ve never bought a dress from Amazon, but this maxi dress from The Drop has officially changed my mind. Not only does the fabric feel thick and durable (it’s made from 100 percent cotton and has a cotton lining), but it also looks so good on. The cutouts are lined with an elastic band, which makes the fit super comfortable for all-day wear. It also provides a little bit of stretch in case you’re in between sizes. I got an XS and would say it fits true to size. The dress also cropped at the perfect spot right above my ankles (for reference, I’m 5’5”).

What really sold me on this garment were the side pockets (which can be a hard find!). From the halter neckline and the trendy cut-outs to the smocked back and convenient pockets, I have a feeling I’ll be wearing the Brinda Cut-Out Halter Maxi Dress

all summer long. And if you, like me, typically stick to neutrals, I would highly recommend giving the Ultramarine Green version a go—it’s even more stunning in person.”

— Katie Decker-Jacoby, Associate Commerce Editor

“This pretty, summery sundress

isn’t something I would usually wear—I definitely lean more towards masculine tailoring, t-shirt-and-jeans vibes—but I have to say I’m a full “nap dress” convert. It has a few things going for it. One: it’s fully lined so there’s no risk of underwear peaking through, two: IT HAS POCKETS. Third: Within 15 minutes of me wearing it on the daily commute, I got two compliments from strangers. 10/10 would wear again.”

— Sophie Hanson, Entertainment Editor

“For all my petite girlies, this little black dress

is the perfect transition piece for warmer days. The body hugging fabric accentuates your curves in all the right places, while the gorgeous cutout shows a classy glimpse of skin. I’m 5’3” and this dress falls right above my ankle making it ultra flattering for my height. I’m so obsessed!”

— Sasha Purdy, Graphic Designer

“Can we get a little commotion for the dress?? I love that this style from The Drop

comes in multiple colors that are perf for spring and summer. I bought this dress for work, and it’s a gem for long commutes into the city.”

— Kaili JiMei, Social Media Editor

“I typically have a hard time finding tank dresses that look flattering on my body (I’m quite petite, and don’t want anything that will accentuate my midsection), therefore I was quite surprised to find I actually liked the look of this one

. It hugs my curves without feeling too restrictive, and snatched my waist in a super complimentary way.

And despite my shorter height (I’m 5’3″), it hit right below my knees (though somehow I think this would look perfect on taller ladies, too!) I’m obsessed with the quality and bright green color, and the leg slit adds just the right amount of extra flare. I can totally see myself wearing this both day and night.”

— Maya Gandara, Commerce Editor