Read Next: Celebrity Weddings 2023: Kate Bosworth & More Stars Who Married This Year
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
#EDITORAPPROVED

Our Editors Are Obsessed With These Summer Dresses From Amazon—See Our Try-On Photos

We'll be wearing them on repeat.
The Drop Amazon Dresses
Images: StyleCaster Editors. Background: Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy/ StyleCaster.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one thing we’re learning, it’s that Amazon is one of the best one-stop shops for clothing and accessory options. The retailer has everything under the sun you could possibly need for summer, from swimsuits to sunglasses to cute dresses—emphasis on the latter. 

The site carries an extensive catalog of flattering dress options, from midi styles to maxi fits, but as always when it comes to online shopping, it can be hard to tell what something will actually look like on in person. Therefore, us StyleCaster editors decided get our hands on a few options to see if their quality measured up—for the sake of journalism, of course.

Everyone across the board was pleasantly surprised with their picks, and some of us have already sported our dresses into the office (and to events, happy hours and wherever else afterwards.) If you’re on the hunt for versatile, comfortable and cute fits you can wear on repeat all summer, here’s what we’d recommend shopping ASAP. Plus, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s Prime member Try Before You Buy feature, where you can order items to see in person ahead of paying—only pay for what you keep!

“I’ve never bought a dress from Amazon, but this maxi dress from The Drop has officially changed my mind. Not only does the fabric feel thick and durable (it’s made from 100 percent cotton and has a cotton lining), but it also looks so good on. The cutouts are lined with an elastic band, which makes the fit super comfortable for all-day wear. It also provides a little bit of stretch in case you’re in between sizes. I got an XS and would say it fits true to size. The dress also cropped at the perfect spot right above my ankles (for reference, I’m 5’5”).

What really sold me on this garment were the side pockets (which can be a hard find!). From the halter neckline and the trendy cut-outs to the smocked back and convenient pockets, I have a feeling I’ll be wearing the Brinda Cut-Out Halter Maxi Dress
all summer long. And if you, like me, typically stick to neutrals, I would highly recommend giving the Ultramarine Green version a go—it’s even more stunning in person.”

Katie Decker-Jacoby, Associate Commerce Editor

The Drop Women’s Brinda Cotton Cut-Out Halter Maxi Dress

$69.90



Buy Now

“This pretty, summery sundress
isn’t something I would usually wear—I definitely lean more towards masculine tailoring, t-shirt-and-jeans vibes—but I have to say I’m a full “nap dress” convert. It has a few things going for it. One: it’s fully lined so there’s no risk of underwear peaking through, two: IT HAS POCKETS. Third: Within 15 minutes of me wearing it on the daily commute, I got two compliments from strangers. 10/10 would wear again.”

— Sophie Hanson, Entertainment Editor

The Drop Women’s Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

$69.90



Buy Now

“For all my petite girlies, this little black dress
is the perfect transition piece for warmer days. The body hugging fabric accentuates your curves in all the right places, while the gorgeous cutout shows a classy glimpse of skin. I’m 5’3” and this dress falls right above my ankle making it ultra flattering for my height. I’m so obsessed!”

— Sasha Purdy, Graphic Designer

The Drop Women’s Corbin Long-Sleeve Halter Detail Cut-Out Midi Dress

$59.90



Buy Now

“Can we get a little commotion for the dress?? I love that this style from The Drop
comes in multiple colors that are perf for spring and summer. I bought this dress for work, and it’s a gem for long commutes into the city.”

— Kaili JiMei, Social Media Editor

The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

$59.90



Buy Now

“I typically have a hard time finding tank dresses that look flattering on my body (I’m quite petite, and don’t want anything that will accentuate my midsection), therefore I was quite surprised to find I actually liked the look of this one
. It hugs my curves without feeling too restrictive, and snatched my waist in a super complimentary way.

And despite my shorter height (I’m 5’3″), it hit right below my knees (though somehow I think this would look perfect on taller ladies, too!) I’m obsessed with the quality and bright green color, and the leg slit adds just the right amount of extra flare. I can totally see myself wearing this both day and night.”

— Maya Gandara, Commerce Editor

The Drop Women’s Amelia Square-Neck Bodycon Midi Tank Dress

$49.90



Buy Now
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Breton Vivian (‘1923’ composer) on the importance of the score ‘always about being tasteful’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Breton Vivian (‘1923’ composer) on the importance of the score ‘always about being tasteful’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More
RIP Cortana on Windows: You should never have left Master Chief
RIP Cortana on Windows: You should never have left Master Chief
Having Trouble Finding Work? It Might Be Your Job Search Engine
rollingstone
Having Trouble Finding Work? It Might Be Your Job Search Engine
Step Up Your Bodyweight Workouts With a Weight Vest
Spy_White
Step Up Your Bodyweight Workouts With a Weight Vest
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad