This summer may have your calendar packed for a variety of reasons, from weekend getaways to longer trips abroad. But escaping the office and the confines of your apartment may not be the only thing on your agenda—wedding season is surely upon us. Whether you’ve got one (or three) RSVP’s sent in, you’ve have the perfect excuse to add some new special occasion dresses into your closet.

If you’ve been scouring the Internet for the perfect summer wedding fit to no avail, we’ve got you covered. Lascana is the latest dress destination to land on our radar; the online retailer has a surplus of spring dresses, floral dresses, sundresses, casual dresses and formal dresses in mini, midi, maxi fits, all ranging from sizes 0 to 24.

Whether you’re looking for something bold and bright, casual and understated, or the perfect dress to help you show off those stunning heels you’ve been itching to wear, chances are infinitely high you’ll find something here.

Lascana has over 100 special occasion dress options to choose from, and that’s not even covering the rest of its offerings, including dresses for under $29 and a whole selection of dresses with pockets (because who doesn’t love ditching their bag at some point in the night?).

Now get clicking, so you can finally check that to-do off your list. Many of the below are even on sale!