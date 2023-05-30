How to Effortlessly Style Cargo Pants—& the Best Options to Buy Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Among all the Y2k trends that have made a resurgence lately, some styles have proven controversial. (Cough, low rise jeans.) But it’d be tough to form an argument against the return of cargo pants.

The style of pants is comfy, versatile, and exceptionally functional. Most pairs feature enough pocket space to store a wallet, snack, and maybe even a flip phone if you’re really embracing the ‘00s aesthetic.

When styling cargo pants, you can balance out a baggy pair when choosing the rest of your outfit. “My favorite way to style cargo is with a mix of masculine and feminine silhouettes,” says New York-based stylist Pierrah Hilaire. “I prefer my cargos in a baggy fit, and more form fitting tops or sometimes heels.”

Or, you can opt for an overall relaxed look. “If I’m in the mood for something more cozy, I’ll lean into the oversized look by pairing a graphic t-shirt with some cool sneakers and a matching purse,” says New York-based stylist Mac Rose.

One of the most important factors to consider when selecting a pair of cargo pants is fabric, says Rose. “If you’d like a pair with structure, look for cargos that have some denim to them,” she says. “If you’re looking for a more baggy fluid cargo — which is what I personally prefer — a cotton poplin pair will do the trick.”

Now that you know how to choose and style cargo pants, here are some of the best options to shop.

Amazon Amazom

Naturally, Amazon is a goldmine if you’re hoping to find an affordable pair. These cargo pants on Amazon

come in 46 different colors, so you’re bound to find an option that speaks to you.

Target Target

Dressy cargo pants is not an oxymoron. With a pair of heels and a small bag, these satin cargo pants from Target wouldn’t look out of place at a dinner.

Revolve Revolve

Hilaire believes that AFRM makes some of the best cargo pants on the market. The AFRM Etienne Parachute Pant features lightweight fabric and eight roomy outer pockets.

Nike Nike

If your style leans toward sporty, this check-emblazoned pair of Nike cargo pants is an obvious choice. The nylon pants have ties at the leg openings, meaning you can easily show off your Dunks.

Gap Gap

Rose considers these GAP cargo pants a favorite, noting that they’re, “[extremely] comfortable.” They’re made from 97% organically grown cotton and are adjustable at the waist and ankles.

Princess Polly Princess Polly

To find something less ordinary than the classic khaki or green pair, consider Princess Polly Miami Vice Pants. They come in 12 colors and patterns, including camo, denim, and red.

Hollister Hollister

“Hollister has some amazing poplin cargo pants that I reach for a lot,” says Rose. Where better to shop for a Y2K-inspired staple?