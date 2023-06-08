The Best Dupes at Target Are So Good, Your Friends Will Never Know the Difference

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok is all about dupe culture these days. I get it; there’s nothing more fun than securing a good deal, and sharing the deal with followers to spread the love makes it that much sweeter. And if dupe culture was born on TikTok, it lives on in the flesh at Target stores and online.

If you search “Target dupes” on the popular app, the videos are seemingly endless. You can grab everything from athletic wear that’s discounted over 50 percent off to designer-inspired heels that look basically the same sans the logo stamp—all at your favorite Target location. To make shopping as simple as possible, we’ve rounded up all of the best dupes that you can find at Target right now. And don’t freak out, but prices start at just $7. That means you can pick up a few things on this list, or you know, the whole list, if you just got as excited as we did learning about how much savings are possible by picking up these alternatives.

Away Luggage Dupe

Every girl needs a cute carry-on to go with her airport outfit, but what she doesn’t need is to spend hundreds of dollars on it in the process. Keep an eye on this carry-on in five different colors since it routinely goes on sale. In fact, you can snag it for 20 percent off right now.

Stanley Cup Dupe

Handle? Check. Straw? Check. Keeps liquids cold for up to 34 hours? YES!!!! Grab this Stanley cup dupe for half the cost and in just as many colors. I’m eyeing the pink peony shade.

Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe

It’s concert season, people! That means fanny packs are not only in-style but come in handy too. You can even find this Lululemon belt bag dupe in a clear design for festivals with extra restrictions. And did we mention they’re just $15?

Lululemon Track Shorts Dupe

The color options are really what makes the Target Joylab collection stands out and are a perfect dupe for Lululemon’s track shorts.

Lululemon Hold Tight Tank Dupe

When you’re buying basics like ribbed tank tops, why not save as much money as possible? This tank comes in pink, black and white.

Lululemon Bodysuit Dupe

This bodysuit has stretch in all the right places and comes in black, blue and pink. Wear it alone to work out or pair it under your favorite hoodie for a quick errand run. Plus, the $40 price tag is a steal compared to the upwards of $100 version elsewhere.

Lululemon Baby T-Shirt Dupe

I love a fitted baby-tee because it’s so easy to dress up or down, depending on where you’re going. Pair it with jeans and gold jewelry for a casual dinner outfit, or wear it to the gym for extra coverage.

Lululemon Align Leggings Dupe

The secret to a good high-waisted legging is in the waistband. These leggings are available in a range of sizes and are perfect dupes to the Align legging. And did we mention they’re only $25?

Ugg Slipper Dupes

Ugg Short Boots Dupe

My name is, my name is Bella Hadid. You can certainly make a TikTok to that track now that you’re rocking these short-cut boots that cost under $85.

Ugg Shearling Lined Dupe

If you want more of an all-weather bootie that you can still run errands in, this is the pick for you. Since it has a larger rubber sole, you can wear it out of the house during those days when it’s just too cold to take off your slippers. These are just $27.99.

Ugg Fur Slide Dupes

These furry slide slippers are so cute and just $10, so yeah, I’m going to need to pick up a few pairs.

Dyson Hair Wrap Dupe

The real Dyson Airwrap is upwards of $600, but this $25 Revlon styler delivers salon-perfect blowouts for a fraction of the cost. Plus, it has three different attachment heads, so you can use it just as a blow dryer too.

Skims Bodysuit Dupe

According to TikTok user @crystallaurenskin, this Maidenform one-piece makes for a seriously impressive Skims bodysuit dupe. You can see in her video just how smoothing the $29 shapewear is. It only comes in black and tan shades, but the $31 you’ll save buying this affordable alternative makes up for it.

Skims Dress Dupe

This short sleeve side-ruched dress is perfect for running errands in sneakers or going out to your favorite local tavern for date night. Dress it up with gold jewelry, or make it look more casual by throwing your hair up in a clip with minimal accessories.

Skims Tank Dress Dupe

This tank dress looks straight out of a Skims lookbook and comes in so many different shades. But did we mention it’s only $20?

Skims Rib Leggings Dupe

Now these $34 ribbed leggings might just be the most impressive Skims dupe we’ve seen, and they even come in similar neutral tones. They’re ideal for wearing with oversized tees, sweatshirts, or matching tanks. Upon first glance, there’s no way these wouldn’t be mistaken for the $52 Skims rib leggings.

Golden Goose Dupe

If you like to keep your sneaker look more on the classic side, reach for these black and white shoes that add a punch of personality through the printed laces. They have the Golden Goose vibe without the star on the side and come in so many different colorways (like cheetah print!).



Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Dupe

TikTok has spoken and raved about this E.L.F. dupe for the iconic Charlotte Tilbury glow booster. The E.L.F. formula is half the cost and makes you look like you’re wearing an Insta-filter wherever you go.



Clinique Black Honey Dupe

This pretty option from E.L.F. has a vitamin E-infused center for glossy moisture.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Dupe

Alix Earle made the Drunk Elephant formula famous, but you can get dupes that are just as good for half the price, like this one from Versed. These serum-like glow drops also contain skincare ingredients such as moisture-binding peptide polyglutamic acid and antioxidant-rich blackberry extract.

Dior Lip Oil Dupe

This is the perfect Dior lip oil dupe with three different shades to choose from, including crystal clear, for just $10.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Dupe

TikTok has announced Fine’ry’s “I’m a Musk” scent as the official Baccarat Rouge dupe, and considering it’s only $15, we are absolutely here for it.

Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand Dupe

This is one of the most requested dupes, but TikTok has spoken and announced the Milani Liquid Contour as the perfect under $10 option. You can even shop it in different shades.

Cartier Love Bracelet Dupe

Of course, nothing compares to the iconic Cartier love bracelet, but these bangles from Target do add the same flair for just $12.99

Free People Shorts Dupes

Free People is known for its movement line, and these high-waisted shorts are so similar to their “The Way Home” shorts.

Free People Movement Dupe

Bright green and orange hues make up Free People’s movement line, and you can shop this $20 bra top to achieve the same look.

Hermes Sandals Dupes

Universal Thread at Target has so many cute sandal designs for summer, including this slide that’s so similar to the Hermes ones that boast a $700 price tag.

Love Shack Fancy Dupe

You don’t have to pay a fortune for a floral, flowy pink dress, and this affordable version proves it.