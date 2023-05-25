Celebs Are Proving Wedges Are The Must-Try Shoe Trend For Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I remember buying a pair of white leather and cork Guess wedges to wear to my high school graduation. I needed a shoe that lent me a few inches without making me stumble and fall Lizzie McGuire style. Wedges entered the fashion scene in the late 1930s, experienced a lull and then re-entered the chat in the 1970s with a funkier, more colorful edge. They had a bit of a moment in the 1990s and early 2000s with the dominance of Y2K, but yet again saw another slump. But I knew there was a reason why I kept my graduation wedges all these years. Thanks to fashion icons like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton, wedges are coming back to the forefront this summer, and I might just have to whip out my trusty pair from Guess.

If I had to guess why wedges keep coming and going and then coming back again, it’s because they serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. Not everyone can gracefully (or comfortably) strut their stuff in stilettos. And at the same time, some outfits simply require or look better with a taller shoe instead of a flat one.

Wedges are far easier to walk in, add a few inches and look equally as stylish as any other pair of heels. And that, my friends, is precisely why I haven’t been able to part ways with my white wedges.

J.Lo and the Princess of Wales clearly agree with me because the former has been spotted wearing wedges twice in the month of May, and Kate sported a pair just a few days ago.

Keep scrolling to see how the two A-listers nailed the shoe trend and discover the best wedges to shop for right now.

Both celebs have been opting for espadrille wedges like this one. It offers a slightly more laidback, yet still chic, flair to any outfit. And this pair features beautiful crochet detailing that would look so good with a boho dress.

I am thoroughly obsessed with the Elene wedges from Aquatalia. The Terracotta version is super versatile, but I can’t keep my eyes off of the light blue colorway. Pair these wedges with a mini skirt, tailored shorts or linen pants for a European getaway vibe.

Go for a retro-inspired look with the Emmie wedges. Pair them with a denim skirt and peasant top for a groovy ’70s aesthetic.

If your style is a bit more casual or edgy, these embossed leather wedges might be just what you need. It’s like a fisherman sandal but with height.