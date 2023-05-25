I’m a Messy Packer & These Wrinkle-Resistant Clothes Stay Smooth During Travel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ll be the first to admit I’m not the neatest of packers. Though I try to work with packing cubes, plan outfits ahead of time, and purchase toiletry bag essentials weeks before, I always end up stuffing my suitcase to the brim with extra items. And with all of those not-so-essential essentials getting crammed in, my clothes tend to fall victim to wrinkles. But this Summer, I’m on a mission to leave the hotel iron alone. Luckily for me, achieving my goal won’t be hard, as I’ve discovered M.M.LaFleur.

Though the brand is known for its streamlined, classic workwear styles and chic wardrobe staples, M.M.LaFleur offers travel-friendly options, too. The top things I look for when selecting clothing for vacations are comfort and versatility. If I can’t move with ease while walking around sightseeing all day or can’t go from day to night with a few key accessory changes, then that piece is definitely being left at home. The fashion finds in M.M.LaFleur’s Power Travel edit certainly fit the bill. From trousers with stretchy waistbands reminiscent of sweatpants to easy-breezy sheath dresses, the brand has everything you need. Plus, many of their clothes are machine-washable — perfect for when you want to pack light and are looking to re-wear pieces.

Whether you’re packing for pleasure (like me!), out on business, or blurring the lines between work and play, you’re sure to find dresses, tops, skirts, pants, blazers, and more below that suit your trip’s itinerary.

This would be an absolute *chef’s kiss,* homerun in-flight fashion moment. Pima cotton fabric will keep you cool, even if the cabin is a bit stuffy. Plus, you can’t beat the discount.

The humble button-down becomes a hero piece on vacation. Tuck it into a pair of pants for a formal look, or try it with denim shorts or as a bathing suit coverup for a more casual affair. Did I mention that the fabric is wrinkle-resistant?

To me, culottes scream European summer vibes. Whether you wear them with cool sneakers or sleek pumps, you’re sure to turn heads.

How timeless is this dress? It truly works for every occasion, from conferences to cocktails. I love the pockets and the fact that the fabric is constructed out of recycled plastic bottles.

If a blazer and a cardigan had a baby, this piece would be it. I want this for days when the AC in the office is freezing and for nights when the beach breeze is chilly.

IMO, there’s no such thing as owning too many basics (especially the wrinkle-resistant variety). This top comes in six colors, but ‘Blossom’ is my favorite, as it feels like a fresh take on neutrals.

No matter how crumpled, these pants will keep that clean, crisp front seam down the leg.