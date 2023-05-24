5 Target Maxi Dresses That Will Keep You Cool & Covered All Summer Long

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I love a maxi dress for summer days in New York City (or any city, for that matter). There’s nothing better than feeling the sun on your shoulders yet having the length-coverage you need when you’re sitting in the park, running around on the subway or transitioning a long day of errands into dinner with girlfriends. A maxi dress is the perfect, versatile piece to get you through any warm-weather activity.

The best thing about maxi dresses at Target is that they won’t break the bank. I still remember the Target maxi dress I ran around the city in when I first moved here and could barely afford new clothes. My under $30 dress got me through work events, weekend strolls across the Brooklyn Bridge, and so much more. Okay, sure, I’m romanticizing it, but I’m feeling nostalgic! And with these five maxi dress picks available at Target, you just might feel like romanticizing your own life this summer too.

Courtesy of A New Day.

Women’s Eyelet Maxi Sun Dress – A New Day™

I love a crisp white dress for summer, and you can pair this one with slides, sneakers or even flip-flops if you’re heading out for quick neighborhood errands. Add some gold jewelry after 5 pm, and you’ve got yourself a chic evening look.

$29.75 35 15% Off Buy Now

Courtesy of A New Day.

Women’s Midi Slip Dress – A New Day™

I can’t get over the structure or color of this dress. Everything about is is perfect. I feel like it’s the easiest way to get that effortless Hailey Bieber-esque look of being super chic while also super comfortable at the same time. It’s the perfect dress to pair with flats.

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Women’s Lace-Up Back Maxi Bodycon Dress – Wild Fable™

This dress is the perfect length, perfect color and has a back tie-up detail that’s to die for. You can shop it in five different colors in sizes XXS to 4X.

Courtesy of Knox Rose.

Women’s Sleeveless Halter Maxi A-Line Dress – Knox Rose™

This dip-dye dress is from the Target-exclusive brand Knox Rose. It features a tie-up halter neckline with a cinched elastic waist so you’ll get the perfect fit every time and the dress will move with you all day long.

Courtesy of A New Day.

Women’s Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress – A New Day™

The slit on this dress is everything and takes it from basic tank dress to something way more elevated. You can shop it in four different colors and right now it’s on sale for 15 percent off.