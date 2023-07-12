Reviewers Say The Quality of These Nipple Covers Is “Unmatched”—& They’re Down to $18 at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not looking forward to all the impending bra sweat this summer. Not to forget, many summery outfits just don’t accommodate the look of bra—who wants their straps sticking out of dresses, tanks and cut out shirts? Well ladies, the solution is simple: You’ll want to stock up on adhesive nipple covers (or pasties) to keep your bust supported and protected whilst going bra-free.

While the answer is clear, the question of which sticky covers to go with isn’t always; not all pasties are created equal, in that some hold up to sweat, movement and long-wear time better than others. Luckily, Amazon reviewers have already discovered the best ones to go with, stating that the quality of this option is truly “unmatched.”

Nippies Nipple Covers

The reusable Nippies Nipple Covers are the number one seller at Amazon for breast petals and boast over 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have already vetted them. But beyond gaining approval from a wide range of strangers on the Internet who say they “stick so well,” one StyleCaster editor shares that she’s been relying on them for years.

“I got these silicone nipple covers back in 2018 at an Alice and Olivia store to wear with a formal dress that just wouldn’t work with a bra”, tells Dana Leigh Smith, StyleCaster’s Commerce Director. “They stick on really easily, stay in place (even when they get sweaty!), and are painless to remove. Plus, they give me the peace of mind that I’ll stay covered up even without a bra. Admittedly, when I was convinced by the sales associate to purchase these I was skeptical —especially since I’d never worn nipple covers before and couldn’t try them on before buying — but these have been life savers! If you put the protective backing on after each use they will remain in good shape for years. Highly recommend trying, you won’t be disappointed.”

Reviewers couldn’t agree more; they’ve had them hold up in the humid weather of Mexico, claim they are “100 percent invisible” underneath shirts, and say they are gentle on sensitive skin.

“I’ve had mine for about a month now and wear them about 3 times per week,” shared a shopper. “I really did not believe they would stay on like they do! Through running, sweating, wearing tighter shirts you can’t even tell! I can wear white shirts again and go braless without feeling weird/self conscious!!!! If they get dirty just wash with soap and let air dry. AMAZING 10/10”