Amazon’s Post-Memorial Day Clothing Sale Has Summer Dresses For as Little as $14

Shop swimsuits, blouses and more!
Amazon Clothing Sale Memorial Day
Amazon
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re new here, allow us to let you in on a little secret: Amazon’s clothing options are some of the best hidden fashion deals on the Internet. You can shop an endless stream of items, including vacation essentials, summer dresses and office attire, all on a budget. Even more so now, since Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is still going strong.

Right now, shoppers can score discounts on a range of apparel, with some prices dipping as low as $14. Like the design structure of a certain swimsuit? It probably comes in 39 other colors and prints. On the hunt for shapewear to keep things secured underneath a wedding guest dress this summer? Check. Or, perhaps you’re looking for said wedding guest dress? The retailer has plenty. 

There’s far too many options to list, so if you’ve got some time to spare, we’d recommend sifting through the deals yourself. But if you’re feeling a little lazy, we did the work for you and rounded up our personal favorite sale items down below. Best of all, you can always Try Before You Buy on most pieces, offering a low commitment way to see how a certain clothing piece will look on you. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Jersey Slim-Fit Tank Mini Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Tank Mini Dress

Now here’s one item we can totally see being worn on repeat during the dog days of summer. It’s currently 30 percent off.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Tank Mini Dress
$13.93+

$13.93+
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

This floral dress
seriously caught our eye.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress
$40.98

$40.98
ZESICA Midi Dress
Amazon

ZESICA Midi Dress

“I wore this dress at my wedding reception and I had so many comments on how beautiful it was! It’s super comfortable and fit beautifully,” wrote one reviewer.

ZESICA Midi Dress
$39.99+

$39.99+
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Short
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Short

One of Amazon’s newest dress releases, this ruffle short dress is all you need for a complete outfit during times you’re running late or feeling lazy.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Short
$40.99+

$40.99+
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless
Amazon

ZESICA Women’s 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Dress

This strapless number comes in 20 (!!!) different colors.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Dress
$40.99+

$40.99+
Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress
Amazon

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress

This Shopping Editor will be ordering at least a couple of these ultra-flattering dresses
.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress
$31.17+

$31.17+
CATHY Womens Casual Short Sleeve
Amazon

CATHY Womens Casual Short Sleeve Top

Shop 39 different options of this short sleeve top in sizes XS through 3XL. It will easily keep you cool and looking cute during heatwaves.

CATHY Womens Casual Short Sleeve Top
$23.99+

$23.99+
SHEWIN Floral Top
Amazon

Shewin Floral Long-Sleeve Top

“Exactly what I expected from the description on Amazon. Light, airy, fresh 60s vibe,” wrote one reviewer.

Shewin Floral Long-Sleeve Top
$27.98

$27.98
Mooslover One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
Amazon

Mooslover One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Stand out amongst a sea of classic bikinis in this one-shoulder style
equipped with double layer fabric that’s fully lined.

Mooslover One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
$25.99

$25.99
Norma Kamali Women's Standard Snake Mesh Mio
Amazon

Norma Kamali Women's Standard Snake Mesh Mio

This may be a pricier option, but the bold design of this swimsuit is bound to pay off.

Norma Kamali Women's Standard Snake Mesh Mio
$169.42+

$169.42+
La Blanca Women's Standard Island Goddess Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Women's Standard Island Goddess Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Obsessed with this royal blue shade.
 
 
