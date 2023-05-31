It’s Tough to Find a Swimsuit For My Large Bust, But This Bra-Sized Swim Retailer Made Shopping Easy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As a bigger-chested girl (32F, reporting in for duty!), I loathe the task of shopping for new swimsuits every summer. My options are super limited. The picks either feel restricted and strapped in or not supportive at all. The cut makes me feel exposed or frumpy. Now, hate is a strong word, but I hate how much time and thought I put into my look before heading about my day at the beach or pool. But those days are about to be gone — I’ve got HerRoom now.

When I first started browsing the female-founded retailer that carries over 100 brands, I was struck by their size-inclusivity and how many filters you can use to narrow your search. Not only can you sort by categories such as one-piece or bikinis, but you can also search by style — think bandeau, sheer, cheeky, halter, and long-torso. As a girl who has put up with many ill-fitting suits over the years, I was most pleased to see they have a robust offering of bra-sized swimwear, spanning from 28K to 54D.

Now, I’m not claiming that I’m the goddess of big boobs or know what feels best on every body type, but for me, I’ve always found that bra-sized-based sizing fits me the best. Like my fave underwear, bra-sized swimwear keeps me feeling supported and sexy without the pinching, pulling, and gaping that traditional alpha-sized suits can come with. However, I don’t want my swimsuit to look like a bra. Lucky for me (and you), HerRoom understood the assignment, serving up tons of suits in bright colors and fun patterns. Whatever your summertime vibes are — tropical vacays every weekend or working remotely poolside — you’re sure to find a suit that suits your needs.

From supportive sheer cutout one-pieces to flirty ruffled bikinis, here are our top picks for larger busts from HerRoom’s bra-sized swim section.

Curvy Kate Sheer Class Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

Those super athletic one-pieces that compress your chest? Yeah, those aren’t made with big boobs in mind. But this option from Curvy Kate certainly does, with its adjustable hook-back band and convertible straps.

Sunsets Confetti Muse Halter Underwire Swim Top

A universal experience all big-chested gals have gone through is a halter top digging into your neck due to the weight of your boobs. Your neck will thank you for getting this halter bikini, which supports your chest with underwire cups, vertical cup seams, and elastic edging.

Matching Bottoms: Sunsets Confetti Unforgettable Swim Bottom

Marie Jo Maiao One Shoulder Bikini Swim Top

Two of this summer’s hottest swim trends in one suit — one-shoulder cut and ring details. Don’t be alarmed by the lack of straps, BTW. The bikini’s wireless cups will keep you secure all day long.

Matching Bottoms: Marie Jo Maiao Bikini Briefs Boxer Swim Bottom

Maiao Bikini Briefs Boxer Swim Bottom

Curvy Kate Wrapsody Print Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

The tie around the waist transforms into six different strap styles, letting you customize your coverage.

Pour Moi Azure Underwire Non-Padded Bikini Swim Top

The LBB (that’s ‘little black bikini’) deserves a spot in your swim arsenal for its ability to suit every occasion and make you feel sexy.

Matching Bottoms: Pour Moi Azure Fold Over Brief Swim Bottom

Freya Check In High Apex Bikini Underwire Swim Top

This suit is flirty, fun, and priced at just $35. I’m adding to cart as we speak.

Matching Bottoms: Freya Check In Italini Brief Swim Bottom

Fantasie Luna Bay Underwire Twist Front Tankini Swim Top

With a built-in, multi-part underwire shelf bra with light padding, this tankini will help you stay secure. Bonus — adjustable side cinching lets you control the length of the top.

Matching Bottoms: Fantasie Luna Bay Mid Rise Bikini Brief Swim Bottom

Fantasie Ottawa Underwire Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

At first glance, this may look like a classic navy one-piece. Look closer, and you’ll see an intricate pattern that mimics the ocean’s waves.