8 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Buy at Target —Starting at $16

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m a firm believer that if you look good while you’re working out, you’ll want to work out more. Whether that means swiping on a tiny bit of mascara before you hit the weights (I’d never judge a makeup application!), or putting on your favorite new set that you got on sale, you should do whatever works for you. There’s definitely a 100 percent chance I’m going to be peppy about signing up for that 8 am class if I’m going to be arriving in a hot pink outfit and scuff-free sneakers. Luckily, there are so many cute Lululemon dupes at Target that’ll refresh your workout set wardrobe, you just have to know where to look.

Even if you’re just going on a hot girl walk, there’s something so fun about showing off a new comfortable set. We’ve already shown you the belt bag dupes available at Target, but today we’re bringing to light all of the workout clothes dupes you can find as well. Here are some of the stand-out picks, but hurry, make sure to add them to cart fast because sizes sell out quick.

Target.

Medium Support Seamless Racerback Midline Sports Bra

Need a simple, no-frills racerback bra? This one is just $16, comes in so many shades and is so similar to Lululemon’s energy bra.

Target.

Light Support V-Neck Cropped Sports Bra

This is so similar to Lululemon’s Align tank top and it comes in six different shades in sizes XXS to 4X.

Target.

Stretch Woven Tapered Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are in right now and these stretch woven options will feel as comfy as leggings while looking as cool as cargos. Plus they’re a dead ringer for Lululemon’s utilitech cargo option.

Target.

High-Rise Woven Shorts

The color options are really what makes the Target Joylab collection stands out, and are a perfect dupe for Lululemon’s track shorts.

Target.

Ribbed Cropped Tank Top

When you’re buying basics like ribbed tank tops, why not save as much money as possible? This tank comes in pink, black and white.

Target.

Seamless Short Bodysuit

This bodysuit has stretch in all the right places and comes in black, blue and pink. Wear it alone to workout or pair it under your favorite hoodie for a quick errand run. Plus, the $40 price tag is a steal compared to the upwards of $100 version elsewhere.

Target.

Seamless Baby T-Shirt

I love a fitted baby-tee because it’s so easy to dress up or down, depending on where you’re going. Pair it with jeans and gold jewelry for a casual dinner outfit or wear it to the gym for extra coverage.

Target.

Contour Curvy High-Rise Leggings with Power Waist

The secret to a good high-waisted legging is in the waistband. These leggings available in a range of sizes are perfect dupes to the Align legging. And did we mention they’re only $25?