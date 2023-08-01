These Luxury Sneakers Are More Than Underrated—& They’re on Sale RN

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Any fashion-lover out there is likely paying attention to the influx of environmentally-conscious brands over the past several years. More and more folks are increasingly concerned about where materials are being sourced, and I’d call that a step in the right direction against fast fashion.

Be that as it may, many of these forward-thinking brands come at higher price points that are less attainable to the masses. Thankfully, companies like Oliver Cabell are broadening accessibility by offering designer quality shoes without markups; the handmade luxury footwear is ethically sourced and sold at a reasonable cost.

In order to make products accessible and sellable directly to consumers, the brand has made connections with top-tier manufacturers that bring the same “quality craftsmanship as other luxury brands” without the typical monetary increases.

The brand only makes use of “high-quality, enduring materials, from Margom outsoles to ethically sourced Italian leathers” to create shoes made for everyday wear that will stand the test of time. Snag old-school style kicks in a variety of designs, cushioned slides made from vegan corn and recycled rubber, and mules that require no break-in time.

Furthermore, Oliver Cabell really wants to put its product in your hands—it’s currently running a summer sale that has discounts of up to 50 percent off the entire site with code HEAT.

Both mens and womens options are carried by the brand, so don’t forget to shop for your loved ones, too. In addition, Oliver Cabell also offers several shoe care kits to maintain the longevity and original state of your new kicks.