The Best Aritzia Dupes at Target Includes Loungewear That Starts at $8

I love a good dupe, but I love even more when the dupe itself is on sale. Even though loungewear might not be top of mind for you at the moment since it’s getting warmer out, it’s actually the perfect time to shop styles because you can secure deals, discounts and your size actually being in stock. Today, we’re rounding up the best Aritzia dupes you can find at Target right now—and there are tons of cozy styles available.

This list includes the cutest ‘fit staples like fitted sweatpants, cropped sweatshirts and tees so you can stay cute and cozy all season long. Sure, Aritzia is known for its basics, but sometimes you just want to save a few bucks while stocking up on everything you need. Here are our picks for the best Aritzia winter staples dupes that you can shop at Target right now. Hurry, because sizes sell out fast at Target, so if you see something you like, make sure to “add to cart” ASAP.

Best Sweatpants Dupe

These Wild Fable sweatpants at Target are already marked at an affordable price but they’re discounted 30% more to under $18, so grab them while they’re still in your size. They strike an uncanny resemblance to the Aritzia boyfriend rise sweat pant that retail for $60.

Best T-Shirt Dupe

A simple tee goes with everything, and Target makes it easy to pick up in a variety of different colors—nine to be exact. This A New Day ribbed shirt closely resembles the Aritzia little ribbed t-shirt that goes for $25.

Best Cropped Sweatshirt Dupe

I’m obsessed with the cropped sweatshirt trend that’s happening this year. I mean, just because it gets a little cold out doesn’t mean I suddenly want to give up crop tops all together! This dupe from Target is a lifesaver and right now it’s on sale for 30 percent off, making it under $13. The Aritzia version runs around $70.