I Tried The Sustainable Sneaker Brand That Celebs Love—& I Can’t Stop Wearing This One Pair

I can be super picky with my sneakers, which is why I haven’t bought a new pair in what feels like forever. But I know comfortable and stylish kicks are closet mainstays and that I should fill my shelves with ones that I want to wear 24/7. While there’s been a lot of buzz around sustainable and celeb-loved sneaker brand, Cariuma, I didn’t get a chance to try them on myself until recently. TL;DR: Boy am I glad I finally got my hands on a pair.

The brand kindly sent me the Catiba Pro sneakers in Black Contrast/Ivory, and let’s just say they definitely live up to the hype created by A-listers and shoppers. Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, Robert Downey Jr. and Whitney Port are all Cariuma stans, and I guess it’s my turn to finally join the club.

Let me start with the fact that I’ve had a velcro sneaker fixation for quite a while now and have been hesitant to branch out to other styles. When I saw the Catiba Pros, I was immediately drawn to them and that’s probably because they were giving serious skater-girl vibes. Some days I like to dress super feminine, other days I like to copy the trendy off-duty model aesthetic and other days I go for an oversized, laidback ’fit. The Catiba Pros definitely help me reach my goal of looking like a cool, ~ edgy ~ skater girl, which is why I’ve been wearing them nonstop with baggy jeans and sweatshirts.

Not only do these sneakers look good, but they also feel extremely comfortable. In fact, they’re much cozier than the velcro sneakers I hold near and dear. The Catiba Pro features mamona oil and bio-based cork inserts and completely slip-resistant natural rubber soles. As soon as I stepped into these kicks, I could feel the arch support and knew I’d be able to rock them all day long. Per usual, I was right. The memory foam insole is everything. FYI, I ordered mine in a 6 and would say they fit pretty true to size. However, if you prefer your toes to have some extra wriggle room, don’t hesitate to go up half a size.

A quick little update: I’ve had these shoes for a solid nine months now, and they’ve become my go-to sneakers. I like them so much that I reach for these kicks over my trusty velcro ones. I honestly never thought this day would come. I wear them while running all of my errands, to the office and when I travel. If that doesn’t tell you how much I like these shoes, I don’t know what will.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of stylish sneakers that actually provide ample support, don’t try anything but the Catiba Pro from Cariuma.

Continuing with the design of the Catiba Pro, the upper is made from triple-stitch, premium suede and organic cotton canvas, while the lining is made from cotton canvas. Not to mention, the laces are made from recycled plastics and debossed metal aglets. My shoes have held up quite well so far, and I definitely see them sticking around for the long haul.

Now I know I said these sneaks help me live out my skater-girl dreams in a purely sartorial way, but you can actually wear them while skateboarding. The raw natural gum rubber outsole has a sticky grip and a herringbone pattern that ensures the shoe clings to your board. You can basically slip into these sweet kicks for any kind of activity or occasion.

I couldn’t forget to mention some of Cariuma’s sustainability initiatives. The brand launched its very own reforestation program in its founders’ homeland, Brazil. That means, with every pair of sneakers you purchase, Cariuma will plant two trees. There’s so much more to highlight, like its eco-friendly packaging and carbon-neutral shipping, but I’ll wrap it up so you can order your shoes now.

Shop the Catiba Pro sneakers in 14 different colorways and in sizes 5 through 13 (including half sizes!). My advice: Pick one neutral-toned pair that can match any outfit and a more vibrant pair that could make for a bold statement shoe. Either way, you can’t go wrong.