Jewelry Trends 2023: Bangles, Big Hoops & Quiet Luxury

It’s easy to get caught up in revamping your wardrobe to fit the season’s latest trends. But between the cut-outs, faux fur coats, low-rise jeans, and dip-dye, the fashion trends may begin to seem overwhelming when the outfit options become endless. When you’re standing in the dressing room of Zara trying to determine which item to purchase, let me remind you that jewelry is often what makes and completes an outfit. So keep your fashion simple, grab your favorite black sweater or white button-down and shift your energy to focus on the jewelry trends for 2023. From simple silver hoops to bold bangles, there’s a jewelry trend to add a little extra flair to any look.

While clothing always tells a story, jewelry is considered to be more personal. You may already have a signature piece that you wear every day or something with deep sentimental value. Oftentimes, these personally valuable pieces lean on the side of individual taste more than a trend, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do both. The best part of jewelry? Layers, stacks and statements pieces. The hardest part is picking which pieces to pair together!

I interviewed jewelry designer and curator, Stephanie Gottlieb, for an expert opinion on how to play into 2023’s biggest jewelry moments and the key to finding a balance between trendy and timeless. First and foremost, if you’re looking to invest in your personal jewelry collection, it’s best to prioritize purchasing pieces that will maintain quality and value.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. SEVDALIE is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“I always recommend for a new buyer to start with the classics like diamond studs, a tennis bracelet, or a diamond stack bands and then if you’re wanting to introduce the trendy pieces do that after you’ve already built the wardrobe of the staples,” Gottlieb advises.

But when it comes to trendy pieces, Gottlieb says the opposite, “Buy costume to start and upgrade over time as the budget allows. You can sprinkle in less expensive fashion-forward trendy pieces.”

Her advice seems simple enough—invest in quality, play with quantity! Luckily, 2023’s jewelry trends give you the opportunity to do a bit of both. Classic silver and gold pieces aren’t going anywhere—if anything, they’re getting more popular. If you’ve already built a collection of Hailey Bieber-inspired gold hoops (I sure know I have), consider mixing in some silver metal and vice versa. Don’t be afraid to upgrade your classic metals but simply going bigger.

According to Gottlieb, “We’re going to see a big comeback of the ‘80s and still some of the ‘90s. Think lots of chunky gold jewelry, big hoops and geometric shapes.” Based on the Spring/Summer ‘23 runway shows, Gottlieb is spot on.

Keep reading for the five biggest jewelry trends expected to shine throughout 2023 (hey, it’s never too early to start wearing them!).

Affordable Quiet Luxury

Bragging about excess wealth is totally cheugy, which is why flashing diamonds is out and rocking more sustainable gems like moissanite is in. WWD called it: couples are opting to shop moissanite engagement rings because they like the look of a larger stone but don’t want the fuss, stress (what if you lose it!), or price tag of a hefty diamond. Luckily, this gemstone looks absolutely killer in rings, bracelets, and more, and it’s a much more affordable gemstone trend that more shoppers can be part of.

Sevdalie Cushion Portrait Solitaire Necklace

Can you imagine the price of this stunning necklace if it was made with a diamond? The moissanite stone is delicate (yet generously sized) and just as blinding as a diamond for about a third of the cost. It comes in rose, yellow, and white gold, so there’s an affordable option no matter which option you prefer.

Lane Woods Harper Moissanite Ring

When the prices are this good, you can go ahead and marry yourself and celebrate with this exquisite rock. This one is just $83.

Totally Cuffed

A silver or gold cuff is the perfect example of a way to make a subtle statement with just one piece. Cuff bracelets are proving themselves to be the easiest way to elevate any look. The silhouette is often just a thick, arched curve but the impact is big! For starters, cuffs are usually adjustable which means you can wear them in multiple ways. If you prefer a classic look, add a cuff (or two) around your wrist to shine under the sleeve of your shirt or sweater. To make the trend more interesting, slip the cuff up your forearm like the models wore at Missoni, or opt for a wrap-around cuff as seen on the models at Tory Burch.

Four Robert Lee Morris Soho Hammered Cuff

A stunning silver cuff bracelet doesn’t have to break the bank. This

one is on sale at Amazon for just $54.

Sculptural Cuff Bracelet

Have you ever peeped the jewelry section at Target? They seriously have every trend and each piece is typically under $20. This sculpted cuff is perfect for day or night looks this summer.

Superior Silver

Gold has been associated with first place for long enough, it’s silver’s time to shine. Oversized silver statement hoops were a staple on the spring/summer ’23 runway and the second I saw Bella Hadid wear them during the Jil Sander show, I was sold. I’m putting my bets in now that she repeats the silver hoops for a street-style moment. Oversized silver hoops are another ’80s trend but they look incredibly modern when paired with 2023’s runway trends. For everyday wear, consider downsizing the hoop size (your ears will thank you) and leave the big guys for special occasions.

35mm Tube Hoop Earrings

If you plan on wearing a pair of earrings on a daily basis, it’s definitely worth investing in a pair that won’t irritate your ears or tarnish. This pair of tube hoops by Stephanie Gottlieb are actually made with 14k white gold and are well worth the higher price point.

Gorjana Parker Huggies

This unique huggie-rectangle shape will have all your besties asking where this pair is from. You can dress these earrings up or down and make them your new everyday staple.

Strands of Beads

Thinly beaded necklaces are the perfect trend for layering experts. Whether you’re stacking multiple strands of the same beads, mixing and matching, or just letting a singular strand speak for itself, this boho trend is a casual way to accessorize. Take notes from Blumarine, the totally Y2 K-inspired brand, and add a charm to a beaded strand, or get inspired by Coach’s quirky decision to add unusual objects to a long strand like a sports whistle. You don’t need to wear a flower crown or long skirt for beads to work with your outfit.

Martha Calvo Rhapsody Bead Necklace

This beaded necklace has an adorable details and endless colors to brighten up any outfit with a playful touch.

Coastal Blue Lace Agate Necklace

Mejuri is known for their everyday gold jewelry but turns out they have a great selection of beaded options as well. I love this blue agate necklace for a beachy vibe.

Back to Boho

Remember when everyone had hair feathers? Me too. Well, we’re bringing the essence of the trend back in a significantly less-cringy way with dangly boho earrings. Whether the earrings have feathers, fringe or simple just hang past your collarbone, this earring trend is a fun alternative to the sparkly night-luxe earrings we were seeing last season (and work significantly better for daytime activities).

Circle Dangle Earrings

The studs on this pair of circle drop earrings add shine while the dangly chains are all boho. Wear them to manifest good vibes for 2023.

Bona Fide Hoop Dangles

It’s no surprise that Free People is the go-to for boho accessories. I love this pair of charm earrings with long tassel ends.