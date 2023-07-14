All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s not much I wouldn’t give to find myself in a coming of age love triangle (or square?) in a quaint beach town wearing nothing but crochet, gingham and sleek one pieces. Though this is not a reality I’ve been destined for, the Amazon Prime series (sign up for an Amazon Prime Video trial here) The Summer I Turned Pretty has allowed me to live vicariously through the protagonist Isabel, aka Belly, and her fantastic array of preppy chic ensembles.

The series, which takes place in a fictional seaside town called Cousins Beach, follows aforementioned Belly (played by Lola Tung) and her moments of love, heartbreak and teen angst all while dressed in what one can only describe as coastal teen meets 2012 Tumblr. Belly’s style evolution throughout the series is mirrored by her character’s journey coming into her own from the first moment she slips into her pink party dress to her dream debutante gown. On top of all of this, contrary to a lot of other teen shows, her clothes are pretty true to the style and budget of a 17-year-old who’s just trying to figure it out.

What you should have absolutely no trouble figuring out, however, is how to twin with Belly. Amazon has created an extensive storefront dedicated to The Summer I Turned Pretty. You’ll find everything from officially licensed merch to items inspired by the series. Check out the show’s collections with American Eagle, P.J. Salvage, Local Eclectic and Blackbough, as well as merch covered in Cousins Beach. Oh, and you of course have to declare your allegiance to Jeremiah or Conrad with one of the fun t-shirts sold in the Amazon storefront. If you’re looking for merch that’s a little more subtle, choose between the range of SITP accessories. The water bottles and phone cases are beyond adorable and look perfect for summer.

If you loved season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you are in for a wild ride with season 2. Watch the first three episodes of the new season on July 14 and the rest of the episodes every Friday following that. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

Head over to the official Amazon storefront for The Summer I Turned Pretty to shop some of our favorite looks that scream Cousins Beach, or pretty much whatever generic beach town you dream of.

If you’re trying to channel a bonfire beach party aesthetic, this is the kind of thing Belly grabs for her garb. The mini dress is as effortless as an LBD (little black dress) but with a pop of summer color.

Whenever Belly accessorizes, it’s with dainty jewelry pieces—and you know she loves her floral details. You can find both in the Daisy Charm Necklace , which I predict will become your go-to accessory this summer.

Looking to refresh your swimsuit rotation? This one-piece in the First Love Jacquard colorway is more than ready to hit the beach with you. Be sure to take a look at the back of the suit, too, because you can wear the tie in a couple of different ways.

Rep Cousins Beach in this cute T-shirt that would look great with denim shorts and sneaks. There are several other colorways, but the light pink seems like a style Belly would pick for herself.

Top your SITP shopping spree off with this handy water bottle . After all, you’re going to need to stay hydrated while you lay out in the sun, take a dip in the pool and daydream about your crush (or crushes plural if you find yourself in Belly’s exact situation).

