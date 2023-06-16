TikTok Found the Perfect Clare V. Camera Bag Dupe at Target & It’s Only $25

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Camera bags are everywhere and it’s easy to understand why. They’re the perfect bag for summer travels since they’re wide enough to fit your essentials, while also being small enough to be out of the way as you get your steps in. Clare V bags are known for their striped details, woven materials and camera bag shapes, but crossbody bags typically start at $375 and go up from there. If you’re into splurging, go right ahead! But if you want to be on trend and save some cash in the process, we found a dupe that does the job for just $25.

This crossbody camera bag is the perfect dupe for a similar Clare V. bag that retails for over $300. Clare V. is all about stripes, woven details and leather looks for chic, on-the-go styles. This version at Target features a thick woven strap, which is also similar to the straps found on the Marc Jacobs camera bags. You can adjust it for size so you can wear it as a shoulder bag as well. It’s the perfect day bag for being a tourist during your summer travels, or even for making the strap extra small and wearing it around your waist as a fanny pack. I recently went to an amusement park and wore a crossbody bag around my waist fanny-pack style, and let me tell you, it’s like you’re not even carrying anything at all.

Camera Crossbody Bag with Strap

No matter which way you wear this bag, it’s sure to quickly become an everyday staple. The bag also has the perfect amount of zippered compartments. There’s a zipper pouch on the inside to keep your keys and wallet safe, and there’s an exterior zip pocket that’s perfect for keeping your cell phone within reach.

If you love the style but prefer different color options, this bag is also available in a green a multicolored light blue canvas version, in addition to a cognac leather and baby pink color. Pick up your favorite or a few, since it’s one of the easiest and most lightweight bags to throw over your shoulder and head out the door with.

TikTok can’t stop talking about scoring this bag for less than the cost of dinner, so grab one before they’re all sold out.