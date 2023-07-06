Target Has Platform Teva Dupes For $30 & You’re Going to Love the Colors

It’s finally July, which means if you’re anything like me, sandals and summer accessories are top of mind. In New York, we’re already seeing 90-degree days, so the last thing I want to do is cover my feet in my usual leather boots or sneakers. Luckily, Target has sandal options that are actually cute, like these Teva dupes for $30. Best of all, the shoes come in a few color ways, including a neutral black style and a fun colorful pair.

One shopper noted how easy they are to walk in, despite being platforms. “Obsessed with these sandals! I love the platform height but super easy to walk in. (I’m very clumsy so that’s saying something.) You will get so many compliments on these!”

Even though I’m 5’9, I still love a little height. You can adjust the straps in the heel and over the top of the foot to get a customized fit that’s comfortable. Plus, if you’re totally over wearing sneakers with your summer dress, this is a great swap that’ll keep you cool in the process. Forget going through sweaty socks each day; it’s time to finally let those puppies breathe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Women’s Jolene Platform Sandals

Just take another shopper’s glowing words for it: “Very comfortable! Wide feet friendly. I’m an 8.5 wide and I got these in a 9 and they fit great! I’m a pearl girl, the pearls add the sweetest touch. I can tell I’m going to get a lot of use out of these this summer, I may have to order a backup just in case! LOVE them!”

If you’re in the mood to make a statement this summer, pick up the color block style. Make sure to grab ’em in your size ASAP because they’re bound to sell out!