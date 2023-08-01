All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of our biggest beauty and style inspirations is hands down Jennifer Aniston. From her favorite moisturizer to her go-to hair brush, how could we not trust Jen’s impeccable taste? Beauty products aside, the actress is seriously onto something with jewelry. She wore a bunch of rings from BaubleBar to help wrap up The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Some of them are on sale for just $11 a pop, which is precisely what we like to hear.

Ranging from $11 to $78, these are excellent prices considering so many A-listers tend to opt for brands we could never dream of splurging on. Jen’s far from the only celeb who loves BaubleBar, though. Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts (major flex) are a few of the other big names that have dazzled in the brand’s trendy jewelry.

It’s easy to see why so many celebs accessorize with BaubleBar’s pieces. They’re incredibly sparkly and chic—from the eye-catching Mini Alidia Ring to the luxe gold Mini Maro Set. In fact, pretty much everything on the site is marked down by 25 percent during Baublebar’s semi-annual friends and family sale. Be sure to enter promo code BB25 at checkout before the savings event ends on August 7.

Let this be your sign to shop the Jennifer Aniston-approved jewelry that’s actually affordable. These pieces will no doubt be the perfect finishing touches for all of your OOTDs.

Photo: BaubleBar.

The Mini Alidia Ring is the exact style Jennifer wore on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It’s made from cubic zirconia stones and 14k gold-plated brass, and though it’s not included in the Black Friday promotion, it is still discounted to just $11. An almost $37 price difference? Get on it!

Photo: BaubleBar.

Looking for a thinner band option? Check out the Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring in blue or pink (though Jen wore clear, which is currently unavailable). It features one pear-shaped stone and one princess cut stone. The pavé band (lots of small stones set into the entire band) gives the ring even more glimmer. Enter the Black Friday code to scoop up this ring for just $11.

Photo: BaubleBar.

Chic jewelry doesn’t always mean thin, delicate pieces. Try this pair of thicker dome rings for a look people won’t be able to keep their eyes off of. And it has a marked-down price tag you won’t be able to keep your credit card away from.

Photo: BaubleBar.

Made from 18K gold, the Mini Maro Ring Set is for those obsessed with stacking rings. We don’t blame you—it’s a total look. You get two dainty gold rings for just $78, which is a steal if we ever saw one (even though this ring is sadly excluded from sitewide promotions).