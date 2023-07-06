All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Instead of scouring multiple websites for summer fashion finds, Amazon has officially made it easier than ever by creating this secret hub of perfect summer dresses for any occasion. You can’t find this hub on the Amazon homepage; you’ll have to do some digging, which is why we’re making it easier than ever by collecting all of the Amazon flowy summer dresses that you’ll want to make sure you don’t sleep on—especially since many are already on sale ahead of Prime Day next week.

As soon as the temperatures rise above 80 degrees (which is basically now), I’m ready for something cool, flowy and comfortable to get me through the hottest months of the year. The best part about these summer dress styles is that they’re so versatile and easy to dress down or up. Of course, you can pair your dress with the ever-popular white sneaker, but if you’re looking to shake things up a bit, invest in a colorful sneaker, which you’re about see everywhere this season. Just take it from StyleCaster fashion writer Olivia Marcus: pick a colorful shoe that complements most of your closet or go rogue by choosing a primary color that goes against the grain of most of your closet. Either way, you can’t go wrong; you’ll just look super cute in your new flowy dress and be ultra-comfortable in your shoe choice.

Now that you’ve got the complete outfit idea in mind, here are some of the best and most affordable dresses available at Amazon right now. You’ll thank me later when you’re invited to a last-minute rooftop hang and don’t have to think twice about reaching for the perfect dress.

Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

This floral dress is the epitome of warm weather apparel.

ZESICA.

Zesica Wrap Dress

Who can say no to a super cute wrap dress?

Zesica Wrap Dress $40.99 $48.99 16% Off

ZESICA.

Zesica Women’s Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress

Scoop this maxi dress version of the above style, too.

Zesica Maxi Wrap Dress $45.99+ $53.99 15% Off

Amazon

Zesica Tiered Midi Dress

Obsessed with t-shirt dresses? Us too. This option comes in 25 different shades.

Amazon

Yuemengxuan Printed Halter Dress

This backless halter dress comes in seven different shades , including a vibrant blue and green. We can totally see this being worn to any summer weddings.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Square Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

Sometimes you want just the right amount of skin showing without having to reveal too much. This dress is perfect for hanging in the park with your friends and can easily transition to a night out. The side cuts flaunt the perfect amount of skin.

Amazon

WDIRARA Women’s Floral Print

This floral print dress is the perfect medium between sexy and cute; the leg slit and playful daisy print is everything this summer needs.

Courtesy of Amazon.

2-Piece Crop Dress and Skirt

Step out into the heat wearing this two-piece and you’ll be sure to look stylish and stay cool. It comes in 13 different colors and patterns and is the perfect no-fuss outfit that’ll make you look like you put tons of thought into it.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Knitted Halter Dress

Okay, it’s not a flowy dress but bear with me; it’s just so cute. The colors on this dress practically scream summer. And even better, it’ll perfectly match your glass of frosé.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Plaid Square Neck Dress With Puff Sleeves

I’m obsessed with this pistachio color and the smocking detail on the bust extends down the waist, which means you’ll get a perfectly customized fit when you wear this dress.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Boho Floral Dress

A flowy dress like this one allows you to just breathe, whether you’re sitting at the bar at dinner or just walking around the city with your friends. Grab a pair of bike shorts to wear underneath in case you decide to rent a bike and see the town.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Ruffle Babydoll Dress

This dress comes in 45 different colors, so if you’re obsessed with the fit, definitely pick it up in a few.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Silk V-Neck Slip Dress

A lightweight long-sleeve dress is an easy way to protect your arms from the sun when you’re brunching outside or going on long strolls. You’ll stay cool, cute and protected in this number.