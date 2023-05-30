Read Next: Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Share Your Love & Generosity With Others
Revolve’s Best-Selling Dress Is The Way To Do Sexy Black Tie⁠—On A Budget

The price tag will stun you & it JUST restocked.
revolve dress review
Revolve. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hear ye, hear ye: I now pronounce that weddings are back. After a long dearth of marriage parties due to pandemic-related cancellations and delays, now it seems like every single couple you know is tying the knot. For those wedding guests who pride themselves on having the perfect ensemble for each vibe and locale, it presents a real problem. We’re running out of capital to finance our wedding fits. I’m here to propose a solution in the form of Revolve’s best-selling black dress.

As one does while shopping at Revolve, I ordered five different options for my friend’s wedding. Erroneously, I thought that the black dress’s paltry price tag indicated a lack of quality. I was sorely mistaken, as the other gowns I purchased for three times the price felt inadequate. The Superdown (a Revolve brand) black dress trumped them all.

Classic and sexy with on-trend cutouts, ze dress required zero alterations on my 5’4″ frame (beyond sporting platform Zara heels), and also didn’t wrinkle in my haphazardly-packed suitcase. My dapper date donned a true tuxedo complete with suspenders and shiny Oxfords. His ensemble was custom-made, pressed and triple the wallet sap of my look, and yet, the Revolve dress matched its elegance.

The back of the Revolve dress.

The genius of the curve-skimming garment lies in its versatility and the surprisingly reasonable price tag. Buy this dress for 76 bucks and you could style it any way you want to, for virtually any event. Unlike the viral Zara dress, I highly doubt you’ll see another wedding patron (or three) dressed the same.

I wore it beneath a Brontosaurus in a classy museum with minimal accessories. But YOU could go barefoot for a sexy beach moment, or dress it up abroad with oversized, colorful accessories. It works equally as well in June as in October, and February, and…you get the idea.

Superdown Paola Maxi Dress

$88
Buy Now

Buy the damn dress—you won’t be disappointed. Unless you happen to be a guest at the same wedding as me.

 

More from StyleCaster
