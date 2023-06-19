Target’s Collection of Non-Gendered Underwear, Swimsuits & Chest Binders Are Everything

In Lizzo’s words: It’s about damn time!

Did you know Target is a great destination for non-gendered swimwear, tucking underwear, chest binders and more? In its stores and online, the partnership with TomboyX is still going strong since its launch in 2022 and it needs to be on your radar.

For those unfamiliar, TomboyX is founded by Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez. Its collection features “underwear that any body could feel comfortable in, regardless of where they fell on the size or gender spectrum,” according to its website. The collection includes compression tops, boxers, briefs, bras and boy shorts.

This is a big step that’ll undoubtedly help normalize genderless clothing in mainstream shopping. Aside from these collaborations offering cute clothes to wear, they offer people who have struggled to be seen and valued in the shopping world a sense of relief, acceptance and respect. Hopefully, the offerings only grow from here.

Below, check out some of the TomboyX staples available now to shop:

Adult TOMBOYX Rainbow Period Underwear

These low-rise cotton briefs are everything you could want in a pair of comfy undies—and they’re perfect for anyone who menstruates. They have an elastic waistband to keep them in place, plus an adorable rainbow design.

TomboyX Tucking Hiding Bikini Underwear,

This tucking underwear is antibacterial, moisture-wicking and available in sizes XS-4X. Yes please!

TomboyX Compression Tank, Full Coverage Medium Support

This beige compression top fits over your head and comes without cups, underwire or padding to help create a smooth look and comfortable feel. The nylon and spandex blend is comfortable without being overly stretchy or ill-fitting. It keeps its shape even after the wash and comes in sizes XS to 6X.

Swim 6″ Racerback Unisuit

This fully-lined unisuit is made from quick-dry fabric and offers UVB 50 protection, so you can stay confident and sunburn-free during all of your beach activities this season. It’s available up to size 6X.

Swim 9″ Lined Board Shorts

There’s one thing your summer wardrobe is missing it’s these board shorts. They’re perfect for any pool or beach activity and sporty-looking enough to run errands in.