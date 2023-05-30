The 9 Pieces I’m Eyeing From Revolve’s Designer Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I know going through pages and pages of clothing on your favorite websites can get annoying, but I gotta tell the truth: I love it. There’s nothing more relaxing than laying on my couch with my laptop on my stomach and endlessly scrolling until I find the few pieces that jump out to me. Seriously, you have to go through a lot of basic tees to get to the unique gems. That’s why I did the work for you at one of my fav stores, Revolve (home of the best wedding guest dresses you can find, trust me). I went through Revolve’s entire sale section to find only the best and coolest picks to help me get excited about the upcoming summer season. Summer fashion is your opportunity to get creative with outfit combinations—Revolve has everything you need to get started, including summer dresses that are to die for.

You can thank me later, or drop me a tweet and tell me what you got! Seriously, I could talk about clothes for hours. Revolve’s sale pieces are so good right now and so summer-approved, that you can almost feel the sun shining on your shoulders. Revolve running a huge sale online with over 25,000 pieces up to 65 percent off. Whether you’re looking for cute simple outfits to run errands in, a new pair of summer sandals, or a sexy dress to wear to a party, I’ve got you covered with the perfect curated mix of ~lewks~ honey.

My favorite fashion rule is this: almost anything can be elevated to look Hailey Bieber-chic if you just add a few pieces of gold jewelry to the ensemble. Add some gold hoops to your t-shirt and you’ll feel like you’re ducking from paparazzi on your way to Erewhon instead of merely going on your little mental health walk to Trader Joe’s. Sometimes a hot ‘fit is all the serotonin you need my friend. Read on to find our favorite Revolve picks that are in-stock (and majorly discounted) right now.

Courtesy of Birkenstock.

The gold buckle on this pair of Birkenstocks elevates the casual vibe of the shoe. These are super comfy and will be your go-to sandal all summer long. Pair them with a linen dress and lots of gold jewelry for a killer outfit.

Courtesy of Susana Monaco.

I’m obsessed with this light pink maxi dress. It’s a dainty and elegant choice for a special event (like a wedding) but the leg slit makes it just the right amount of sexy.

Courtesy of NBD.

This off-the-shoulder top looks like something Hailey Bieber would wear. This is a great top to take you from dinner to a night out. Wear it with jeans for a more casual look or dress it up with a mini skirt.

Courtesy of AGOLDE.

I always recommend waiting for a major sale to shop for jeans. Revolve has lots of pairs by AGOLDE on sale but this light wash option is my favorite.

Courtesy of Free People.

You can’t go wrong with a breezy summer blouse. The combination of the embroidery and puff sleeves on this option is adorable.

Courtesy of NBD.

The black and white combination of this dress reminds me of Sofia Richie’s chic wedding wardrobe.

Courtesy of See by Chloé.

If you’re planning on attending summer weddings or formale events, you’ll want a great pair of platform heels in your closet. This pair of See by Chloé platforms will be cute and comfy (while giving you a height boost).

Courtesy of By Far.

Orange is such a fun color for summer. Add a splash of color to all of your outfits with this orange crocodile print By Far bag.

Courtesy of Anna Nata.

A white skirt is one of my favorite things to wear throughout the summer. This one will go with everything in your closet from a bikini top to a sweater.