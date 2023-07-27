All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve checked your mailbox lately, you know what has arrived: wedding season. And this isn’t your average wedding season, oh no. This one is about to be bigger and last longer than ever before. The world has years of weddings to make up for now that coronavirus is slowing down (please, please, please let this last) and we’re getting back to *shutters at the thought of potentially jinxing this* normal life.

If your fridge has wedding invites plastered all over it, then you’ve come to the right place. I’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and unique wedding guest dresses from Revolve, my go-to dress and swimsuit destination, and found some incredible designs that’ll make you look hot but not too hot. After all, it’s the bride or groom’s day. But, you can still look good without upstaging them.

How, you might ask? Well, by finding silhouettes that show off your curves without making you look like you’re about to go out clubbing. And by opting for dressed with unique sleeves—these are underrated, y’all, they really enhance a look without making you uncomfortable or overexposed. And, lastly, by grabbing a dress in a color that makes you feel like the dime piece that you are. Green to match your eyes. Pink so you feel flirty. Red to feel powerful. You get the gist.

Below, find the absolute best, most stylish wedding guest dresses from Revolve that’ll make you look and feel amazing on your loved one’s special day.

Photo: Alice + Olivia.

If you’re unsure of where to start, a simple silhouette like this one is always a safe bet. The Harmony Midi Dress is made from satin fabric and features a side slit, asymmetrical hem, and cowl neckline. The Green Tea colorway is so versatile, it would look good with black, white, neutral, silver, or gold accessories.

Photo: SNDYS.

Cinderella, is that you?! I am head over heels in love with this light blue version of this strapless midi dress. Silver and white accessories will help you look like an absolute princess.

Photo: PatBO.

A little shimmer, a little ruffle and a whole lot of elegance is how we’d sum up this one-shoulder dress designed by PatBO. It’s also the perfect muted pink color for a summer wedding.

Photo: Krisa.

This mini dress is simple yet sophisticated with its halterneck and ruffle hem. It’s the perfect flowy frock for twirling on the dance floor.

Photo: A.L.C.

The fanned-out effect on the skirt of this dress is simply divine. Rock this light yellow-green shade with more neutral shoes and accessories, or go for a pop of color like the model (we’d choose a pop of color!).

Photo: L’IDEE.

We’d style the Gala Gown just like how the model does, with gold heels, dainty jewelry and a matching clutch. The pleated fabric is everything and more.

Courtesy of Revolve.

There’s almost too much to love about this dress: the front-skirt overlay, the sleeveless and draped sleeve combo, the light blue color. There’s no way you won’t feel like a million bucks in this perfect-for-summer dress.

Courtesy of Revolve.

This ultra-feminine bubblegum pink midi dress will make your Barbie Girl dreams come true. It clings to the body but has a ton of ruching, so you won’t feel overexposed or uncomfortable.

Courtesy of Revolve.

This is anything but a boring wedding guest dress. The black ensemble is sleek and sexy, featuring a subtle fishtail bottom detail that takes the look to the next level. This is something you’ll be able to re-wear time and time again: for galas, date nights and so much more.

Courtesy of Revolve.

You’ll look hot and classy in this ensemble that’s simple yet so flattering to any body type. The slitted front and spaghetti string straps are some of my favorite details.

Courtesy of Revolve.

This off-the-shoulder look is adorable in every way possible. The ruching detail, structured bodice and overlayed skirt make for a truly unique dress.

Courtesy of Revolve.

Sometimes with weddings, simpler is better. Don’t overthink your look when you have this one-shoulder gown in front of you. The color is dark but the cut is fit for warm weather. So, basically, you can get away with wearing this to a wedding in any season.

Courtesy of Revolve.

You can’t go wrong in anything mauve—somehow the color is so flattering for all skin tones. The satin wrap dress shimmers in the best way possible. And, the waist tie is a win for all shapes and sizes.

Courtesy of Revolve.

This Reformation-esque dress is summery as can be. Plus, it’s linen. No sweating here.