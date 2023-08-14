This Section of Target Just Had Me Convinced I Was in an Urban Outfitters, No Joke

We love a good Urban Outfitters moment. The retailer has stuck with us through our cringey high school fashion trends all the way to 2023 and its bold sartorial statements. Though its offerings have changed, one thing that’s stayed consistent is the store’s rather expensive prices. A tee is usually more than $20 and jeans are upwards of $75. Lucky for you and for us, we found a ton of alternatives that are giving Urban Outfitters in the cutest summer-ready way.

Target is back at it again with some of the best dupes on the market. It’s about time for the sun to come out and with that, all the beautiful summer dresses. Why spend hundreds and thousands of dollars on styles that you can find at Target for less? I was seriously shook when I first scrolled through Target’s lineup of dresses. I’ve never bought a frock from the retailer, but you bet I’m going to my local store this weekend and fast walking straight to the dress racks.

Urban Outfitters and Target are tapping on the hottest trends of the summer—from strappy cutouts to asymmetrical seaming. Ahead, find six Urban Outfitters dupes at Target, starting at just $15.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A New Day V-Neck Slip Dress

We’re all for a skater girl vibe this summer, and this dress delivers on all cylinders. It has the cutest relaxed shape and bright green color that’s perfect for summer. It looks a whole lot like the Urban Outfitters’ Glamorous satin mini dress that’s just as chic.

Rib Racer Shift Dress

We can’t say no to a classic tank dress, especially when it comes in pink. Urban’s Out From Under tank mini dress seems to have been Josh Safdie’s—I mean, this dress’s—muse. And the Target dress is 50 percent off the Urban price.

Wild Fable Satin Tube Dress

This tube dress has our hearts and more. We love how the satin fabric elevates the look, but we are even more smitten with the colorways. The ivory, orange, and black shades sum up our perfect summer 2023 color scheme. We see a major resemblance between this stunning number and Rina Strapless Satin Mini Dress at Urban.

Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Fit & Flare Skater Dress

BRB, we’re drooling over the adorable neckline of this mini dress. The pink print is summer ready, while the black dress perfectly transitions into fall when paired with tall cowboy or riding boots. It reminds us of UO’s Kimchi Blue Cap Sleeve Mini Dress, but the Target one looks more casual and comes in brighter summer-ready colors.

A New Day Ruched Mini Baby Doll Dress

We can’t seem to get away from sleeveless dresses, but we’re not mad about it. This baby doll dress is perfect with clogs or cowboy boots for the perfect coastal cowgirl look. The crisp white color has it twinning with Urban Outfitters’ Theodora Poplin Mini Dress.

Wild Fable Ruffled Tiered Mini Dress

It’s all in the details, and for this dress, it’s the chic, off-the-shoulder option. Grab yours in one of the many black or cognac. It’s cousins with Urban’s Ella Linen Midi Dress, which just has a longer hemline.