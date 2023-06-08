Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does on the regular), I stumbled upon the perfect lululemon belt bag dupe from Wild Fable—and it’s usually just $15. But, since the store is having its Deals Days right now, you can shop it for 50 percent off and get it for just $15. I don’t consider myself a math whiz, but when it comes to shopping, I suddenly become an expert: You can get two styles at Target for the price of one at lululemon.

This coveted hands-free bag is—as its name suggests—quite literally a bag you can take with you anywhere. While running errands, to brunch, or while walking your pup around the block. Aside from the insanely attainable $15 price point, the other thing Target’s lookalike version has over lululemon’s is the color range—if you’re looking to upgrade your accessories for spring and summer, Target’s got your wardrobe covered with statement-making colors like magenta, orange, and yellow. But if you’re a neutrals-only kind of person, they’ve got black and cream too. Of course, Lululemon has a couple of chic patterned styles you can’t get at Target and some seriously dreamy colors like Pastel Blue, so honestly, you might find me shopping this style from both stores.

This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted a Lululemon dupe at Target either. Last year, we discovered this super cute lookalike for Lululemon’s Pace Rival Skirt, so we’ve got all eyes on Target for the next designer dupe we need to add to our carts. They’ve also had Doc Martens lookalikes, Skims dupes, and a nearly identical version of the coveted Away suitcase. Seriously, you do not want to sleep on Target.

Check out a few of our fave colors of this Lululemon belt bag dupe for spring below and shop all the color ways here.

Wild Fable.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

This white strap and stitch-print color combo is so fresh for summer and would work both with an all white or black outfit or even a colorful sundress.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

Orange is your color! Grab this sun-kissed hue for any of your summer travels and you’ll be glad you did.

Courtesy of Target.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

Just like the Lululemon belt bag, this Wild Fable fanny pack at Target boats a hands-free design and an adjustable strap so it fits perfectly around your waist or shoulder. The exterior zippered pocket makes it a breeze to access chapstick, your credit card, or whatever else you need at the ready. And yeah, it comes in Barbiecore pink.

Courtesy of Target.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

You can never go wrong with a solid black belt bag. This trusty accessory is sure to be your new go-to bag all year long.

Courtesy of Target.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

Swifties, assemble! This see-through fanny probably would have made your Eras tour life so much easier, so pick one up now and stay prepared for the next one. It’s also perfect for festival season.

Courtesy of Target.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

Is it just me, or is olive the color that city girlies wear to feel like they’re rocking color amidst an all-black wardrobe? Don’t sleep on this neutral that’ll go with just about everything.