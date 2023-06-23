Read Next: How Did Willie Garson Die? See How Stanford Was Written Out of And Just Like That
These Target Swimsuits Are *Almost* Too Hot to Handle—& They’re 30% Off Right Now

Ruffle bikinis, sexy one-pieces and trippy tops, oh my!
By Jada Jackson, Maya Gandara, Brittany Leitner
Best Target Swimsuits Update
IMAGE: TARGET. BACKGROUND: ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY / STYLECASTER
With summer just around the corner, we’re already dreaming of relaxing and vacationing somewhere on a secluded Island à la Hailey Bieber. But first things first: we all need to make sure we have the perfect bikini or one-piece before we jump on a flight and say “bon voyage” to our usual responsibilities.

Thankfully, finding the cutest swimsuits doesn’t have to be a huge financial stressor.

Over the past several years Target has slowly solidified itself as a retailer that is constantly coming out with trendy, well-crafted and affordable collections for anything and everything you need. I mean, it even has SKIMS dupes. A quick scroll through Target’s swimsuit section will prove this, as you will be inundated with a variety of trendy and classic choices. Whether you like abstract prints or a classic swimsuit with a fun twist, you can find that all and more here. 

Usually, most retailers’ selection of swimsuits rarely have inclusive pieces for plus-size gals, but I was happy to discover that Target had quite the variety of swimwear for all body types. Plus, until Saturday June 24, 2023, you can save 30 percent on most swim styles. Along with being incredibly inclusive, their swimwear lines are all super affordable, with most options ranging between $16 and $40. So ladies, if you’re on a budget, this might be the swimwear destination for you. Plus, Target has the option of two-day or same-day delivery, so it really doesn’t get much better.

Below, we’ve sorted through Target’s overwhelming swimwear selection and found a couple of our favorite pieces, including swimsuits with chic cutouts and ruffles. The deal is automatically applied at checkout, so no coupon code necessary. 

Underwire Bikini Top
Courtesy of Target.

Underwire Bikini Top

There’s something about a nude bikini top that just feels…right. This underwire feature adds the cutest design to this top. Shop now and save 30 percent, which means this top is just $19.60.

Underwire Bikini Top

$19.60 (originally $28)
Buy Now
 

Tie-Front One-Piece With Tummy Control

Go for a cute but modest look with this one-piece swimsuit with a ruched front and made for those with long torsos! *Raises hand.*

Twist Front One-Piece

$22.40 (originally $42)
Buy Now
One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece
Courtesy of Target.

One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece

The cutout trend was one of the most hyped-up trends of last year and it doesn’t look it’s dying out anytime soon. This one-piece is the perfect swimsuit to snag if you’re ready to jump on this trend. 

One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece

$28 (originally $40)
Buy Now
Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top
Target.

Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top

Simple in its design but flattering all around, this bikini comes in five different colors. Don’t forget the 30 percent off sale ends on Saturday. 

Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top

$16.10 (originally $23)
Buy Now
one piece swimsuit
Courtesy of Target.

Black One Piece Swimsuit With Scallop Detail

This one-piece has a daring plunging neckline and darling ruffle sleeves—balancing both sexy and cute.

Black One Piece Swimsuit With Scallop Detail

$28 (originally $40)
Buy Now
Shoulder Tie Underwire Bikini Top
Target.

Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top

Give me all the ties. I love a bikini that looks impossible to put on because chances are, it’s not gonna fly off of you when you get hit by a wave.

Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top

$12 (originally $30)
Buy Now
Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top
Courtesy of Target.

Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top

This basic bikini set is the perfect swimsuit to have in your collection this summer and spring. And with the added cup support on the top, this is piece would work will for anyone with a bigger chest. 

Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top

$10.50 (originally $15)
Buy Now
Triangle Bikini Top
Target.

Triangle Bikini Top

Cobalt is such a slept-on color for the summer. Now’s seriously the time to scoop up this bikini top because it’ll be just $8.40.

Triangle Bikini Top

$8.40 (originally $15)
Buy Now
Bralette Crochet Trim Bikini Top
Courtesy of Target.

Bralette Crochet Trim Bikini Top

This swimsuit has the cutest crotchet trim, which instantly elevates the look, even though you only paid $16 as part of the 20 percent off swim sale. 

Bralette Crochet Trim Bikini Top

$16.10 (originally $23)
Buy Now
Shoulder Tie Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target.

Shoulder Tie Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

This floral one-piece suit gives off cottage core vibes to the max with its soft print and tie-up shoulders. 

Shoulder Tie Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

$28 (originally $40)
Buy Now
Bandeau Bikini Top
Courtesy of Target.

Bandeau Bikini Top

The texture of this fabric makes all the difference and elevates it from your standard strapless bikini top. The high-waisted matching bottoms are perfect for staying covered and secure while swimming.

Bandeau Bikini Top

$14 (originally $20)
Buy Now
