These Target Swimsuits Are *Almost* Too Hot to Handle—& They’re 30% Off Right Now

With summer just around the corner, we’re already dreaming of relaxing and vacationing somewhere on a secluded Island à la Hailey Bieber. But first things first: we all need to make sure we have the perfect bikini or one-piece before we jump on a flight and say “bon voyage” to our usual responsibilities.

Thankfully, finding the cutest swimsuits doesn’t have to be a huge financial stressor.

Over the past several years Target has slowly solidified itself as a retailer that is constantly coming out with trendy, well-crafted and affordable collections for anything and everything you need. I mean, it even has SKIMS dupes. A quick scroll through Target’s swimsuit section will prove this, as you will be inundated with a variety of trendy and classic choices. Whether you like abstract prints or a classic swimsuit with a fun twist, you can find that all and more here.

Usually, most retailers’ selection of swimsuits rarely have inclusive pieces for plus-size gals, but I was happy to discover that Target had quite the variety of swimwear for all body types. Plus, until Saturday June 24, 2023, you can save 30 percent on most swim styles. Along with being incredibly inclusive, their swimwear lines are all super affordable, with most options ranging between $16 and $40. So ladies, if you’re on a budget, this might be the swimwear destination for you. Plus, Target has the option of two-day or same-day delivery, so it really doesn’t get much better.

Below, we’ve sorted through Target’s overwhelming swimwear selection and found a couple of our favorite pieces, including swimsuits with chic cutouts and ruffles. The deal is automatically applied at checkout, so no coupon code necessary.

Underwire Bikini Top

There’s something about a nude bikini top that just feels…right. This underwire feature adds the cutest design to this top. Shop now and save 30 percent, which means this top is just $19.60.

Tie-Front One-Piece With Tummy Control

Go for a cute but modest look with this one-piece swimsuit with a ruched front and made for those with long torsos! *Raises hand.*

One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece

The cutout trend was one of the most hyped-up trends of last year and it doesn’t look it’s dying out anytime soon. This one-piece is the perfect swimsuit to snag if you’re ready to jump on this trend.

Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top

Simple in its design but flattering all around, this bikini comes in five different colors. Don’t forget the 30 percent off sale ends on Saturday.

Black One Piece Swimsuit With Scallop Detail

This one-piece has a daring plunging neckline and darling ruffle sleeves—balancing both sexy and cute.

Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top

Give me all the ties. I love a bikini that looks impossible to put on because chances are, it’s not gonna fly off of you when you get hit by a wave.

Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top

This basic bikini set is the perfect swimsuit to have in your collection this summer and spring. And with the added cup support on the top, this is piece would work will for anyone with a bigger chest.

Triangle Bikini Top

Cobalt is such a slept-on color for the summer. Now’s seriously the time to scoop up this bikini top because it’ll be just $8.40.

Bralette Crochet Trim Bikini Top

This swimsuit has the cutest crotchet trim, which instantly elevates the look, even though you only paid $16 as part of the 20 percent off swim sale.

Shoulder Tie Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

This floral one-piece suit gives off cottage core vibes to the max with its soft print and tie-up shoulders.

Bandeau Bikini Top

The texture of this fabric makes all the difference and elevates it from your standard strapless bikini top. The high-waisted matching bottoms are perfect for staying covered and secure while swimming.