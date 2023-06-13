As soon as summer’s in full swing and temperatures climb past the 70s, all of the flowy dresses and bright colors come out of hiding. While dresses are many people’s go-tos, you might consider switching things up by adding a few jumpsuits and rompers to your wardrobe. They give the same amount of coverage and style that dresses do, but with an added flair. They’re just a bit ~ edgier ~ if you will.

If you think these pieces might be pricier and harder to find than your run-of-the-mill summer dresses, think again. Target never does us wrong, and now is no exception. The retailer carries a variety of affordable jumpsuits and rompers that are sure to leave you in awe.

From trendy utility jumpsuits to basic rompers, Target doesn’t miss a beat with its vast selection. We found six options, each under $50, that have us revved up for summertime picnics and outdoor brunches galore.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Photo: Universal Thread.

When it’s hot out, breezy clothing is a must. This linen jumpsuit is lightweight, but still maintains a level of chicness that could fit right in at a nice brunch or on vacation.

Photo: Universal Thread.

We’ve seen a lot of boilersuits, but few come in the bold colors that this one does. Go with classic white, brown or green, or make a statement in the pink or red versions of this utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit.

Photo: Allegra K.

We love a good waist tie on a jumpsuit. The button-down front and side pockets make this jumpsuit so sophisticated.

Photo: Wild Fable.

This romper is so cute we might have to get it in all three colorways. It’s made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric and has the chicest ribbed texture.

Photo: Petal and Pup.

We could totally see you rocking this adorable romper to a picnic with your besties or for margs by the beach. Plus, the shoulder ties let you adjust the fit to your liking.

Photo: Wild Fable.

Everyone needs a simple romper that they can easily slip on and off. Peep the pockets on this one, too!