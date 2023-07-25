All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

What do Pete Davidson, Dame Helen Mirren, and John Hamm have in common? Their shared love of sustainable sneakers, of course!

That sentence wasn’t from a Mad Libs game. It is, in fact, a fact. All of these stars have been spotted in a pair of Cariuma shoes, and after looking into the brand, we know why. Not only does it offer up so many different styles of comfy sneakers, but the brand also does it in a way that’s as good as it gets for the environment. See, Cariuma prides itself on sustainability (to be honest, usually when I see an organization touting this, I’m skeptical), and their words seem to check out.

The shoes are made with natural materials like bamboo, which can regenerate once its cut from the stalk, as well as organic cotton, sugarcane, and recycled plastics. Per the brand, 65 percent of its products are 100 percent vegan. So, yeah. They’re walking the walk. Plus, for every shoe that’s bought, Cariuma plants two pairs of trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

When it comes to selection, they have a much wider variety of kicks than I expected. For example, they have wear-anywhere slip-ons that look ideal for wearing during grocery runs or walks around the neighborhood. They also have these Vans-esque skater shoes that can appeal to anybody. They’re the kind of shoes I can see both myself and my boyfriend sharing (if he had size 7 feet, that is).

And now, as if Cariuma hasn’t already outdone itself, it’s offering a lineup of leather shoes designed to get better with age. They’re like fine wines, y’all! How does this work? Well, the premium leather kicks are handmade and have a fully-stitched outsole that will last through all of the trials and tribulations of daily life. Any rubber included in the design is tapped, too, which means milky sap that might otherwise live on the material is gone, allowing for a more preserved look even after heavy use.

Courtesy of Cariuma.

White LWG Leather/Green

It’s a good thing they’re designed for a lot of use because they’ll undoubtedly become a staple in your closet. The classic white look and subtle colored decals make these sneakers ones you can use with any outfit, whether it’s a dress or some sweats. Heck, you could even wear them to the gym if you wanted to!

Courtesy of Cariuma.

White LWG Leather/Ice

Courtesy: Cariuma.

Catiba Pro Off-White Vintage Gum Sneakers

I tested out these white low tops because Avril Lavigne taught me that a skater phase should never end. I’ve never been on a skateboard, but the mentality of a skater lives deep within me. These are incredibly versatile in that I’ve quite literally worn them to the gym, to brunch, and to work.

The slip-resistant sole keeps me grounded during any excursion, and though the shoes are flat, my feet feel supported with each wear. They look great with a pair of baggy jeans, floral dresses, and even leggings. I know that I’ll be able to style them regardless of occasion, and that’s a truly special trait to have in a pair of shoes.

Oh, and fwiw, these are the pair that the internet’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, wore during an SNL ‘Career Day’ sketch last season.

Now, most of the celebs I mentioned above have worn a pair of Cariuma’s low-top sneaks. For example, John Hamm rocked the black knit ones while on a stroll, and Helen Mirren did the same, but in a green hue. If I can’t inspire you to snag a pair of these sustainable shoes, then surely they can.

Below, shop for more Cariuma shoe styles that you’ll want to wear everywhere. Me, and my celeb friends, are ready to twin with you.

Courtesy: Cariuma.

OCA Low Grey Canvas Sneakers

Courtesy: Cariuma.

OCA High Off-White Canvas Sneakers

Courtesy: Cariuma.