These Camel-Toe Preventing Thongs Keep Going Viral on TikTok & You Can Get a Pack of Them For $16 RN

Listen, it’s hard enough finding the motivation and confidence to head to the gym and work out in front of strangers, and wearing leggings that give you a camel toe that can be spotted from space does not help the cause. So, it’s with great glee that we share the good news: A TikTok user who goes by @katgolddd did the impossible. She found a seamless thong that she swears smooths out your crotch, doesn’t roll up as you move, and doesn’t produce any underwear lines.

So, yeah. This is yet another life-changing TikTok discovery that we’ll file right next to the wrinkle-reducing eye cream and butt-lifting leggings. Even better: The thongs are are as low as $15 right now.

In her video, which shall go down in history as one of the most hilarious and honest thong reviews in history, she rocks a pair of skin-tight leggings and shows just how invisible the Voenxe thong is when in use. “I don’t have a camel toe,” she says, adding that it’s “the most amazing underwear I’ve ever used to wear to the gym.”

What makes this seamless thong different than all the rest is its material. Made with nylon and elastic fiber, it’s designed to feel like a pair of workout shorts or leggings. This way, it helps in absorbing moisture and stays breathable, even during those extremely sweaty HIIT classes.

They’re low waist so that they won’t pop up over whatever bottoms you’re wearing, and are made with a waistband designed to stay in place. “If you go to the gym and you’re a girl then you need this underwear,” @katgolddd explained. But, she’s not the only fan. More than 30,000 people have given these thongs a perfect five-star rating at Amazon. Not to mention, they’re currently Amazon’s No.1 best-seller in women’s g-strings and thongs category.

Reviewers say that the underwear is true to size and feels like a “second skin” and are “the best thongs ever.”

“I tossed out all of my underwear and just have 20 pairs of these,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The best undies out there. Feels like I’m commando all the time and they look great. I’ve been wearing them for the last 2 months and they still look new!”

And, as if all the above wasn’t enough to get you to sprint to checkout, a pack of five of these thongs is on sale for as low as $15 (prices vary on size and pattern) during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Check, please.