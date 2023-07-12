Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale Includes Tory Burch, Givenchy & Alice + Olivia For Hundreds Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you and your credit card have been patiently waiting for the perfect moment to buy your first designer handbag, sunglasses or shoes, now’s the time. Saks Fifth Avenue’s spring designer sale is here, and color us touched, because we’re considered to be a part of that group—you included! The spring sale comes just in time for a change of weather and accounts for a ton of jaw-breaking deals. We’re talking Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Cult Gaia discounts, people. More than 37,000 designer pieces are a part of this huge event, and you bet we combed through every single page to see what bargains were the best. Plus, score an additional 20 percent off designer sale items when you spend $500 with code ACTFAST20.

When a sale is this vast, there are a few strategies you can go into it with. First, you can stock up on essentials that you desperately need to replace—white tanks, jeans, tees, you get the gist. This way, you’ll have quality pieces that’ll likely last until next year’s sale. Second, you can shop for the incoming season. Spring is only bound to get warmer so you can bet we’re eyeing some floral dresses and colorful accessories. Third (our favorite), you can buy a big-ticket item you’ve been dreaming of—Bottega Veneta sunglasses, we’re looking at you.

Also, we get it. If you want to go with your gut and buy whatever speaks to you in the moment, we totally understand. A sale this good, this big and this rare calls for that kind of Treat Yoself mentality. We all deserve to channel Donna and Tom from ‘Parks & Rec’ for at least one day a year.

Below, we’ve gathered up some of the best designer discounts included in Saks Fifth Avenue’s sale. Move that mouse quick as you gander, though. These deals will go quick.

ASTR The Label Santorini Floral Asymmetric Midi-Dress

This one-shoulder dress would look so cute at a formal wedding, shower or brunch. Wear it with stilettos for a dressier or look or boots for a casual vibe.

We’re obsessed with everything about this bag, from the subtle pink shade to the adjustable chain strap.

Everything about this blue dress screams summertime, from its chunky straps to the intricate floral paisley print.

These high-rise, straight-leg pants are going straight into our carts while they’re over half-off.

Longchamp Tie-Dye Woven Market Bag

I’m currently obsessed with anything and everything Longchamp right now and this woven tie-dye bag is no exception. Line the inside with a silk scarf for an extra pop of color.

Jacquemus Le Raphia Baou Cotton Shirt

This Jacquemus white button-down would look great with jeans, a sparkly mini skirt or worn as a swimsuit cover-up.

Agua by Agua Bendita Curandera Floral Print Strapless Dress

If you’re on the hunt for whimsical floral dresses, Agua by Agua Bendita is one of the best brands to shop. The dresses are pricey but worth it if you can find them on sale!