If you think Amazon Prime Day (or, should I say Days) is the only sale to look forward to this summer, think again. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is happening merely days after Amazon’s big one, and the store just leaked its own deals for us to see what’s in store. And, let me tell you, as somebody who online shops for a living, this sale is unlike any others. Jeff, mind holding Nordies’ crown while I go over all of the exquisite details? TYSM.

When is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

Now, first thing’s first: Nordstrom’s beloved anniversary sale is taking place between July 3 and July 17, 2023. Access is divided into four tiers: Icon Early Access from July 11-July 16, Ambassador Cardmember Early Access from July 12-July 16, Influencer Cardmember Early Access from July 13-16 and general public July 17-August 6. So, this means if you’re a normal gal like me, you’ll still have plenty of time to shop the entire sale. Somebody alert my credit card companies because this month is about to be a doozy!

How Can You Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

As said above, the sale will open up access to varying members over the next couple of weeks before the general public can shop on July 17, 2023. In addition to free shipping and free returns, Nordstrom offers curbside pickup and returns, expedited shipping, same-day delivery (for selected areas) and even international shipping. If you don’t want to brave your local Nordstrom store, shopping online is easily the most stress-free option. Discounts will already be listed on individual product pages, so no code is needed to reap all the amazing deals!

What’s Included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale?

I have to warn you all that because this sale is so massive and so good, the hottest items are going to sell out ASAP. I’m talking La Mer moisturizers disappearing within hours. So, whether you have early access or are beginning your endeavors on the 17, you need to go in with a plan. DW, I got you. I checked out every single page of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale preview to find the absolute best deals worth your money. I’m going to be frank: there’s a lot. Nordstrom confirmed that so many of our favorite brands like NuFace, Augustinus Bader, T3 hair tools, Versace, Balenciaga and more.

First, if you’re going to shop at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you should go for high-end items you’ve been wanting for ages that never go on sale (such as Dyson’s AirWrap). Second, you should shop for items that make the most sense in your wardrobe. If you wear sneakers all the time, you’ve got to check out Balenciaga’s sale where some of its cutest kicks are hundreds of dollars off. Third, you should absolutely not forget about your home. Nordies has an incredible home section that features everything you could dream of (appliances, cookware, toiletries, I could go on) and so many of these goods will be on sale. My eyes are on anything Jo Malone.

Before I go on any longer, let’s get to the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals that you should start bookmarking before the big day.

Dyson’s cult-favorite AirWrap will be available during the sale in a limited-edition red color. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment (A.KA. deal) to finally snag one of the fancy hair tools, this is quite literally your best chance this summer.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, especially if they are from Zella. Their moisture-wicking fabric and no-slip waistband offer all the support and snatching features you could dream of, whether you’re working out or simply like to live in athleisure on a regular basis.

Kiehls Kiehls

So many of your favorite beauty brands are hosting a surplus of deals, including none other than Kiehls. Scoop this face and neck cream that pretty much does it all (firms, lifts, boosts, etc.) for 33 percent off during the sale.

Dermaflash.

Beauty tools are galore during Nordstorm’s Anni Sale, and we’ve got our eyes set on the DermaPore. The pore-sucking device clears out gunk, oil and grime from deep within the skin, so you can have a clearer, more refined complexion. Plus, it’s also kind of fun to see what comes out of your nose and cheeks.

NuFace NuFace

NuFace’s newest lifting and sculpting device, the Trinity+, will be on sale for maybe the first time ever? Let’s just say, we’re not taking any chances on missing the limited-time deal, so into the wishlist it goes!

TBH, ballet flats are making a major comeback, and this super cute pair from Tory Burch is the best way to step back into the trend. Plus, they are perfect for on-the-go traveling; the split sole and flexible construction make it easy to fold into the included shoe bag and take wherever you please. They come in a variety of colors (all of which are on sale).

Nike Nike

If you’re a sneakerhead or somebody who can appreciate a cute pair of wear-anywhere tennies, then you’re going to need this pair of Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneakers. They have an old-school vibe that’s super on trend.

Courtesy of Spanx.

One of the best discounts is on Spanx’s faux leather leggings, which have just about as many fans as Harry Styles himself. The shaping and flattering bottoms look chic with everything from workout tops to blouses for the office, and they’re forever stylish. You’ll be able to shop them for $65 — they’re usually $95 — during Nordie’s sale.