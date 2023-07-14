The Top Prime Day Products StyleCaster Readers Bought In Droves This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially over (don’t worry though — there are still plenty of stellar deals to shop), and STYLECASTER readers haven’t missed the opportunity to save big this year. The annual two-day shopping event was filled to the brim with stellar scores up to 80 percent off retail prices across all merchandise categories, from affordable retinol serums (spoiler alert: this guy was a top seller) to anti-aging collagen face creams and cute summer dresses (nap dress dupes for the win!). As we recap our Amazon Prime Day wins and losses, we decided it’d be fun to share the Prime Day top products sold and what our readers actually bought in excess.

As you all know, we work hard to keep you guys informed about sales — we’re always here to help you save your hard-earned coin! — and our team went hard on our Prime Day coverage to keep you guys in the know (we’re here to do the work for you, after all). From releasing the dates of the event earlier in the month, posting about early Prime Day deals, and of course rounding up all the best sale items to score, we were definitely on it. Scroll through below to check out the top ten products that our readers shopped for Prime Day — some of them are even still on sale (!!!).

This $11 retinol serum was hands down one of the most bought items we saw this week. The potent yet gentle formula tackles a range of concerns at once, and can probably replace multiple items in your arsenal.

This TikTok-viral fav is at times impossible to snag at multiple retailers; it has sold out quite a few times ever since Alix Earle (among other influencers) raved about it’s transformative properties. Luckily, it’s in stock (and still on sale) at Amazon RN.

This hair strengthening shampoo and conditioner set was a hot ticket item; snag the volumizing duo for 35 percent off still.

L’Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

Did someone say “botox replacement”? Reviewers sure did. This collagen cream was a hot commodity this year and is still on sale for just $9. You know what to do.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Not only was this incredible drugstore mascara a top Prime Day seller, but it’s a top seller overall. It also happens to be one of our personal favorite mascaras of all time (read a full review here!).

Womanizer Pro 40 Vibrator Toy for Women, Rechargeable, Waterproof

This vibrator is so good, shoppers say it will “make your soul leave your body.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you. You can still snatch it up for $20 less right now.

Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry

We’ve always been enviable of Jennifer Aniston’s hair, so finding out she uses this Wet Brush to keep her locks soft and smooth was a win—and Amazon shoppers scooped it up like hot cakes.

Vital Proteins Collagen Protein Powder

Another Jennifer Aniston hair hack? This collagen-packed protein powder that comes in three different flavors. Its price may have gone back up, but you can still score the magic dust for 10 percent off with the use of an on-page coupon.

Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara

This mascara is so volumizing, reviewers warned others to “not get lash extensions” before trying it. Even better, it’s still on sale for under $9 .

Sometimes the simplest beauty products work the best, and this castor oil with over 45,000 five-star ratings (!!!) is one for the books.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug

Our editor-in-chief’s roommate actually discovered this chic rug, which was a whopping 64 percent off. Catch some of its biggest sizes still on sale.

Odelia Rug $158.99 $470.00 66% Off

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

This J.Lo-approved anti-frizz spray sold so well, and since it’s clearly that good, we’d recommend adding it to your cart ASAP.