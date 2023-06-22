Target Has Summer’s Trendiest Swimsuits & They’re On Major Sale RN

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ICYMI, the Target‘s summer sale is currently happening and I am freaking out. My all-time favorite store—which is already famous for its low prices—has tons of savings going on right now and they’re even offering a discount on my favorite summer swimwear. It’s almost too good to be true! Which is why I need to warn you that this Target swimwear sale is not going to last long. So, instead of letting you browse Target’s seemingly endless pages of product until time runs out, I’ve rounded up a few of the cutest options right here.

Target sales always sneak up on me, so here’s a quick refresher about what’s going down. First things first, the summer sale includes 30 percent off of women’s, men’s, and kid’s clothing and summer accessories for the whole family. This means that thousands (!) of products are majorly discounted right now. But the only thing I’m eyeing is that 30 percent off swim discount because Target seriously has the cutest and most affordable swimwear on the market. Whether you’re looking for a trendy cut-out one-piece or a printed bikini, this sale has got you covered. Even better, the deals are open to everyone, so you don’t need a membership to access them. Just make sure to shop them before Saturday June 24, 2023, because that’s when the sale ends.

Read on to see all of the cutest swim styles included in the sale. And no, I won’t blame you if you buy more than one!

Wild Fable.

Ribbed Underwire Bralette Bikini Top

The muted animal print design is the perfect way to stand out from the crowd without wearing something too ~out there~. The cut on the bottoms is also *chef’s kiss* and provides perfect coverage for an adventurous water day.

Kona Sol.

Coral Print Underwire Bikini Top

If you can’t make it to Italy this summer, bring Capri with you wherever you are with this bright blue, tropical print top. The best part? It provides extra support with the underwire cups and is available in XS through XL and D/DD.

Kona Sol.

Floral Print Full Coverage Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

It’s giving Taylor Swift, cottagecore and quiet luxury all in one suit! I love that it has a tube-top design so you can easily add denim shorts and have a complete outfit.

Wild Fable.

Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top

This simple, neon sporty style is perfect for when you just want a no-frills suit to have ready to go in your backpack. The tie-side design on the bottoms is perfect for adjusting fora customized fit.

Wild Fable.

Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

This style is available in blue and green and pink and orange, as seen here. It’s the perfect way to have secure, one-piece coverage while still showing a bit of skin.

Wild Fable.

Shirred Underwire Bikini Top

Make sure to check out Target’s collection of plus size swim while you’re here. It has the cutest styles available in sizes XXS through 26, like this shirred neon bikini top with matching bottoms.