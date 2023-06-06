13 Father’s Day Gifts From Nordstrom Your Dad Wants, But Won’t Ask For

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Father’s Day is right around the corner and as usual, I’m panicking. Am I the only one with a dad who is borderline impossible to shop for?! This man wants absolutely nothing, hates when I spend my money and loves wearing the same clothes for a minimum of 10-15 years. Totally stumped on what to get, I decided to pick one retailer and rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts for a one-stop shopping experience. Get your credit cards ready, because Nordstrom has answered my daughter-of-the-year prayers.

Father’s Day gifts we’re officially outlawing? Slippers (He definitely got a fresh pair during the panny), underwear and socks (Just…stop with these) and those cheesy “manly” subscription boxes with a ton of crap he’ll never use. You don’t need to be wildly unique to get the man something he will actually enjoy, but you do need to accept that these gifts just ain’t it, honey.

Whether you’re looking to treat your dad to some necessary skincare, some new kicks or even the luxury buy he’d never be bold enough to ask for, the 13 gifts below are all guaranteed to make his day. Remember to place your order well before June 18 rolls around!

If your dad is hanging by the pool, running to the grocery store and walking to a happy hour all in the same day, he’ll need a pair of shoes that will take him to every destination. He will love this pair of waterproof Birkenstocks. They come in five fun colors.

My dad has worn Maui Jim sunglasses for years and was ecstatic when he received another pair from me last week as an early Father’s Day gift. If you want a gift that is real-dad-certified, this sporty, polarized pair of sunglasses is it.

A great cologne is so underrated. Help dad find his signature scent by giving him this delicious musky scent by Le Labo which includes notes of jasmine and moss.

Why is it that dads wear the same pair of swim trunks for years and never even consider buying a fresh pair? Or a back-up suit?? Do everyone a favor and get him a new look courtesy of these Fair Harbor striped swim trunks.

This light-knit sweater is the perfect thing for a dad to throw on when the weather gets chilly at night in the summer. It comes in three coastal colors.

This Supergoop! moisturizer is the only product I have successfully convinced all of the men in my life to use. It’s the perfect lightweight moisturizer with SPF 40 and it smells like a summer day.

Kiss dad sneakers goodbye and upgrade your pops to these Veja sneakers. Just don’t be surprised when he emerges as the street style star of your family outings!

I’ve definitely convinced my sisters to go in on a designer gift for my mom in the past, but my dad? His taste is less luxe. That said, I don’t know a man who would say no to this stylish and elevated Ferragamo belt.

Your dad probably treated himself to the Apple Watch at some point, but I have a feeling he doesn’t even know you can swap out the band for a more stylish look! One of my faves for men is the Stainless Steel Bracelet from The Posh Tech.

You don’t have to be a dad to expereince the magic that is this Kiehl’s lip balm. It’s the best lip balm in the game (in my opinion) and your dad will appreciate not having chapped lips.

This man deserves some socially-acceptable sweats and he has no idea how to ask for them! These Vuori performance pants are a safe bet, not to mention an upgrade from the Kirkland sweats he nabbed at Costco.

My dad works from home part time and is admitedly a little bougie. He loves lighting a nice candle like this one from Byredo to bring a luxe feel to his home office.

A linen button-down is a versatile gift that sensible dads will surely appreciate. He can wear this shirt to the office on a hot day, out to dinner or when he’s just chilling on the weekends. It’s comfy but still looks put together.