Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Coach, Reformation & More For Up to 82% Off

One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is officially on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands. Think: Reformation, New Balance and SKIMS. We can’t forget the steep discounts on designer names like Coach, Versace and Tory Burch, too. This year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge markdowns on incredible styles.

Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is the Half-Yearly Sale that’s going down right this second. It runs through June 4, which means you should probably pick up the pace, especially since markdowns of up to 82 percent are involved.

So many styles are selling like hotcakes, too, so do yourself a favor and keep reading for the 10 deals that you should check out ASAP.

Not to mention, Nordstrom is letting you buy online and pick up in store, free of charge. Select that option if you’re not too keen on going into the store yourself, or if you’re short on time.

Take a trip to the ’70s in this groovy denim skirt from Reformation. The contrast stitching and front flap-patch pockets make this piece a must-buy, especially while it has a 30 percent discount.

We just found your new go-to bag (you’re welcome). It’s Coach’s Lori Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag, which has a slouchy look and plenty of interior compartments and pockets. This chic bag is now an 40 percent off, bringing its price down from $450 to $270. When else are you going to save $180 on a Coach bag?

Did you ever think you’d find yourself buying the same Versace shoes that Ariana Grande and Anne Hathaway have worn? Let dreams become reality because the Medusa Platform Pump is a whopping 40 percent off at this very moment.

White denim is a typical summer staple, but put a twist on it with these Joe’s jeans. They typically cost $228 but are dicounted to just under $137.

ICYMI, you can buy SKIMS at Nordstrom, and during the sale, the brand’s underwear an impressive 40 percent off. Get this assorted pack of the buttery-soft Fits Everybody Thong for $36 instead of $60.

Everyone needs a pair of linen pants in their wardobe. They keep you cool during the warmer months and just look so sophisticated yet laidback. These ones from Caslon are under $40 right now.

I’m always on the lookout for discounted New Balance sneakers, and fortunately, the icnoic 574 style is marked down by up to 38 percent at Nordstrom. These chunky grandpa sneaks are classic.

Whenever you can find Ganni on sale, you know it’s time to pounce. This floral dress will be stunning for summer. How could you say no to the stitched flowers and poofy sleeves?

Photo: Tory Burch.

Need a new bag to wear to the office, on all your errands and while you travel? Say hello to Tory Burch’s Canvas Basketweave Tote. It’s incredibly spacious (maybe even ludicrously capacious??) and incredibly stylish on the outside. You truly get the best of both worlds with this bag. Oh! And it’s 40 percent off during the Half-Yearly Sale.

Drop these Steve Madden platform sandals right into your cart for the perfect summer shoe. They’re wrapped in jute, which gives them the cutest boho and vacation-ready flair. Grab these sandals for half-off while you still can.